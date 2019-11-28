Renault happily announced a new milestone of 200,000 electric cars produced at its Flins factory in France, which since 2012 has made the Renault ZOE. The first 100,000 was reached in Spring 2018.

Between 2012 and the end of June 2019, Flins produced a total of 179,149 ZOE (previous generation) and already another 19,500 all-new ZOE since July.

The new ZOE is produced along with the conventional Nissan Micra.

Sales of the ZOE increase every year and 2019 seems to be no exception, with a strong chance of exceeding 50,000.

Only the Tesla Model 3 is able to sell more (already some 64,000 through the end of September).

