ZOE is the most popular Renault electric car and so far this year the #2 most popular EV in Europe.
Renault happily announced a new milestone of 200,000 electric cars produced at its Flins factory in France, which since 2012 has made the Renault ZOE. The first 100,000 was reached in Spring 2018.
Between 2012 and the end of June 2019, Flins produced a total of 179,149 ZOE (previous generation) and already another 19,500 all-new ZOE since July.
The new ZOE is produced along with the conventional Nissan Micra.
Sales of the ZOE increase every year and 2019 seems to be no exception, with a strong chance of exceeding 50,000.
Only the Tesla Model 3 is able to sell more (already some 64,000 through the end of September).
Gallery: 2019 Renault ZOE
Renault ZOE R135 specs (see full description here):
- 52 kWh lithium-ion battery (air-cooled)
- Battery pack: 400 V nominal, 192 cells, 10 modules, 326 kg of weight, 160 Wh/kg
- up to 390 km (242 miles) of WLTP range
- 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 10 seconds
- 80-120 km/h (50 to 75 mph) in 7.1 seconds
- top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)
- R135 electric motor: 100 kW of peak power and 245 Nm of peak torque
- R110 electric motor (option): 80 kW of peak power and 225 Nm of peak torque
- DC fast charging using CCS Combo 2, up to 50 kW
- AC charging of up to 22 kW (3-phase)