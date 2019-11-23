Elon Musk has just revealed that Tesla received "146,000 Cybertruck orders so far", which seems very impressive for less than 48 hours since the unveiling.

We must add that technically those are not Cybertruck orders, but reservations with tiny $100 deposits, but it still is a lot. There were rumors even about 200,000+ reservations.

Elon Musk adds also that the number was achieved "With no advertising & no paid endorsement." Despite the surprisingly revolutionary design of this pickup, which requires time to be fully understood and appreciated, we cannot forget about the shattered glass, which also didn't help out the much-hyped unveiling event.

Other interesting numbers from Elon are percents of reservations of particular versions of the Cybertruck"

Single motor: 17% (24,820)

Dual motor: 42% (61,320)

Tri motor: 41% (59,860)

As we can see, most customers are willing to pay more and get two or three motors and stronger capabilities/performance. This has often been the case with Tesla's offerings. Few buyers opt for the base versions of Tesla various models.

Vehicle Specs:

Dimensions & Weight

Range: 500+ miles

0-60 mph acceleration: <2.9 seconds

Towing capacity: More than 14,000 lbs

Payload: Up to 3,500 lbs

Vault length: 6.5 feet

Storage capacity: 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage including the vault, frunk, and sail pillars.

Suspension: 4” in either direction

Touchscreen size: 17”

Body: Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel. If there was something better, we’d use it.

Seating capacity: Up to six adults

Charging: Can be charged at home, at Destination Charging locations, and with our network of more than 14,000 Superchargers, including on our newest V3 technology, which is helpful for long hauls and towing.

