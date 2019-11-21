The livestream starts at 11:00 PM EST (8:00 PM PST) and you can watch it right here (maybe).

The big Tesla pickup truck debut is tonight and we're here to tell you how to watch the main event.

If it all works out as planned, you'll be able to watch the Cybertruck livestream right here (video embedded above) starting at 11 PM EST (8 PM PST).

More Cybertruck News

tesla truck cheatsheet details cybertruck Tesla Pickup Truck: Cybertruck Cheatsheet Reveals All That's Known
tesla pickup truck reveal price Tesla Pickup Truck Reveal: Cybertruck Price Expectations

If, for some reason, this stream doesn't go live, then Tesla always hosts a livestream on its website (tentative link here).

We're hoping Tesla's YouTube channel hosts a livestream too, but we're doubtful about this, as the automaker hasn't done so for recent past reveals. However, here's the link to Tesla YouTube channel, just in case.

Video description (for video embedded at the top of this post) via Tesla Explained on YouTube:

Your attendance is confirmed for the Cybertruck Unveil

LIVESTREAM Unveil on Thursday, November 21 streamed from the Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, CA.

Doors open at 7 p.m. PST / 3 a.m. UTC (London) / 4 a.m. UTC+1 (European Mainland)

Remarks will begin at 8 p.m. PST / 4 a.m. UTC (London) / 5 a.m. UTC+1 (European Mainland)

Last, but not least, there's another video embedded below that promises to bring us some post reveal information.

Video description via Sean Mitchell on YouTube:

 

More On The Tesla Truck

tesla pickup truck reveal range Tesla Pickup Truck Reveal: Cybertruck Range Expectations
tesla pickup truck reveal design exterior Tesla Pickup Truck Reveal: Cybertruck Design Expectations
 