The big Tesla pickup truck debut is tonight and we're here to tell you how to watch the main event.

If it all works out as planned, you'll be able to watch the Cybertruck livestream right here (video embedded above) starting at 11 PM EST (8 PM PST).

If, for some reason, this stream doesn't go live, then Tesla always hosts a livestream on its website (tentative link here).

We're hoping Tesla's YouTube channel hosts a livestream too, but we're doubtful about this, as the automaker hasn't done so for recent past reveals. However, here's the link to Tesla YouTube channel, just in case.

Video description (for video embedded at the top of this post) via Tesla Explained on YouTube:

Your attendance is confirmed for the Cybertruck Unveil LIVESTREAM Unveil on Thursday, November 21 streamed from the Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, CA. Doors open at 7 p.m. PST / 3 a.m. UTC (London) / 4 a.m. UTC+1 (European Mainland) Remarks will begin at 8 p.m. PST / 4 a.m. UTC (London) / 5 a.m. UTC+1 (European Mainland)

Last, but not least, there's another video embedded below that promises to bring us some post reveal information.

Video description via Sean Mitchell on YouTube: