In Berlin, Germany, a Tesla Model S owner was unable to charge due to a large blue Ford pickup truck that was parked in a spot that blocked at least one public EV charger. This practice of gas cars blocking EV chargers is now commonly referred to as "ICE'ing." Not only was it blocking access to at least one charging station, but it was illegally parked in the first place.

The Tesla owner was fortunate as the Berling Police came to the rescue. Apparently, they must not tolerate such behavior in Berlin. The officers lifted the Ford truck out of its parking spot using a crane. Then, they proceeded to put it on a flatbed truck. Was it getting towed for illegally parking or for blocking the charging station? Both?

It's hard to know for sure. Perhaps we'll learn more as time goes on. The important part here is that the authorities in some areas are starting to take action to help EV owners in situations like this. As some gas-powered vehicle owners continue to be disrespectful of electric cars, we need all the support we can get.

The Berlin Police tweeted out a message with some images of the situation. The translation reads:

"Our #A11 also cares about heavyweights: Had the big blue actually tapped the charging station, the electricity would probably have been lost in the surrounding households. ^ tsm"

Have you been ICE'd? Are there laws against it in your area? We'd love to hear from you in the comment section below.