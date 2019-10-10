The market share of NCM 811 lithium-ion cells in the passenger xEV (mostly BEVs) market is expanding quickly in China and already leapfrogging NCM 622 chemistry.

According to Adamas Intelligence, NCM 811 is now the second most popular chemistry (by capacity deployed) after NCM 523 with a share of 13% in August 2019.

The NCM 811 is a low cobalt-content cathode (nickel:cobalt:manganese at a ratio of 8:1:1).

That's huge growth compared to 1% in January and 4% in June.

The biggest manufacturer of NCM 811 seems to be currently CATL, which was the first to launch series-production for several models in China.

"The rapid rise of NCM 811 in China in recent months is attributed to strong sales of a handful of popular new EV models using NCM 811 cells from CATL amidst a broad-based lull in Chinese EV sales since June. In August, NCM 811 was second only to NCM 523 in China by passenger EV battery capacity deployed (in GWh), leap-frogging NCM 622 and the once-ubiquitous LFP. With CATL continuing to forge new supply agreements, and other key Asian cell suppliers at the outset of commercial production, we expect the market share and global footprint of NCM 811 will expand substantially over the coming 18 to 24 months."

The global share of NCM 811 is probably around half of the Chinese share.

Source: Adamas Intelligence