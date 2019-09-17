Hide press release Show press release

ŠKODA SUPERB iV: the first ŠKODA plug-in hybrid

› As of 2020, ŠKODA’s flagship will be able to travel up to 56 km in the WLTP cycle purely electrically as a plug-in hybrid

› Electric motor and 1.4 TSI petrol engine deliver a combined power output of 160 kW (218 PS)

› SUPERB iV available in Ambition as well as Style trim levels and as a SPORTLINE or L&K variant Mladá Boleslav / Frankfurt, 9 September 2019 – To be launched in early 2020, the flagship SUPERB is the first ŠKODA production model to be available as a plug-in hybrid. The ŠKODA SUPERB iV features both an efficient petrol engine and an electric motor, thus allowing for particularly eco-friendly mobility without compromising on power delivery or operating range. The ŠKODA SUPERB iV has a total range of up to 850 km and can cover up to 56 km in the WLTP cycle purely electrically, without generating any emissions. Combined CO 2 emissions are less than 35 g/km. Serial production of the SUPERB iV begins this year at the Kvasiny plant and the model will be launched in 2020 – in the Ambition as well as Style trim levels and as a SUPERB SPORTLINE and L&K variant.

The new SUPERB iV is the first ŠKODA to offer both the benefits of a combustion engine – in this case a powerful 1.4 TSI petrol – and an electric motor. It can travel up to 56 km in the WLTP cycle purely electrically and therefore without producing any emissions. In electric mode, the E-noise sound generator creates a unique sound, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to hear an approaching SUPERB iV in good time. The electric motor has a power output of 85 kW, whilst the 1.4 TSI engine delivers 115 kW (156 PS). The two power units have a combined output of 160 kW (218 PS) and together generate CO 2 emissions of less than 35 g/km. Depending on the battery levels, the driver can choose between an all-electric E-mode, a hybrid mode – in which the interaction between the petrol engine and electric motor is regulated electronically – and a SPORT mode for peak performance. With a fully charged battery and a full tank containing 50 l of petrol, the SUPERB iV can cover up to 850 km without any stops.

Recuperation recovers energy allowing destinations to be reached purely electrically

The electric motor is powered by a modern, high-voltage lithium-ion battery. This is compactly integrated into the chassis floor, directly in front of the rear axle, and has a capacity of 37 Ah as well as 13 kWh of energy. The battery can be charged using a wall box with a charging output of 3.6 kW in 3 hours 30 minutes, or in 6 hours using a standard 2.3-kW household plug socket. Whilst in motion, the ŠKODA SUPERB iV can charge its battery or maintain the battery level using the petrol engine; energy is also recovered while braking thanks to recuperation. This means there is always enough power available to cover a longer journey’s ‘last mile’ electrically and without producing any emissions – in urban low-emission areas, for example.

Redesigned front apron with a honeycomb texture

From the outside, the SUPERB plug-in hybrid can be identified by an iV badge on the rear for example; the connector for charging the battery using a fast charger or a cable for standard plug sockets is hidden behind a flap on the radiator grille. The new front apron features an air inlet with a honeycomb texture and what are known as Air Curtains. The polished 17-inch Stratos alloy wheels or the new, optional 19-inch Vega Aero alloy wheels emphasise the SUPERB iV’s elegant appearance.

Plenty of space and specific details in the interior

The ŠKODA SUPERB iV features a multifunctional Maxi DOT colour display as standard, whilst the 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit is available as an option. There are two buttons in the centre console for the E-mode and SPORT mode. As standard, the SUPERB also comes with decorative front and rear door sill trims as well as cargo fasteners and coverable compartments in the spacious boot that has a capacity of 485 l, or 510 l in the SUPERB iV COMBI. The hatchback’s external dimensions are identical to those of the other SUPERB models: 4,869 mm long, 1,864 mm wide and with a height of 1,469 mm. Its wheelbase measures 2,841 mm. With a length of 4,862 mm and a height of 1,477 mm, the SUPERB iV COMBI is 7 mm shorter and 8 mm higher.

Always online thanks to built-in eSIM

ŠKODA has equipped its SUPERB iV with the new, third generation of the modular infotainment matrix. The Amundsen navigation system sporting an 8-inch screen comes as standard, whilst the Columbus version boasting a 9.2-inch display, gesture control and a customisable home screen is optional. Up to four USB ports are available: a USB Type-C socket in the centre console and a Type-A port in the Jumbo Box are included as standard; two additional Type-C sockets in the back are part of the optional Rear package. The latest SmartLink technology enables smartphone apps to be accessed wirelessly via the display in the vehicle (only for Apple CarPlay). A built-in eSIM with an included data allowance provides a permanent Internet connection, allowing for real-time traffic information, for example, or quicker and more accurate route calculations that are backed by online data. Infotainment apps such as a weather or news app, which also draw on the car’s data allowance, can be accessed directly via the central display.

Specific to the SUPERB iV, the all-electric and maximum range, energy flow or specific ŠKODA Connect services are shown on the central display. In addition, a smartphone can be used to view the battery’s status or remotely operate the air conditioning. The battery can also be automatically charged or the car cooled ahead of a planned journey.

Two exclusive assistance systems

The ŠKODA SUPERB iV comes with the option of two additional assistance systems – the only ones of their kind in the model range. Trailer Assist helps the driver when reversing as well as parking the car and a trailer. The display shows a diagram of both the car and trailer, and the system takes over the steering. Area View uses four cameras to provide the driver with a 360-degree panoramic view, making it easier to park or manoeuvre in narrow streets or multi-storey car parks.