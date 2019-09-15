Electric pickup trucks are a super hot segment these days with the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T, Atlis XT pickup Ford F-150 and now even a Fisker pickup leading the charge. Let's check out some news highlights this past week in the world of electric trucks.

It was a rather slow week in the world of electric trucks. InsideEVs posted on the big investment into Rivian, as well as on the second attempt we've seen on bringing the Tesla truck interior to life. Additionally, a reveal date has been announced for the Tesla truck.

And who can forget a few weeks when we revealed everything we know about the Tesla truck and the Rivian R1T.

Let's check out some of this week's news highlights related to electric trucks.

This is what happens when you combine elements of the Tesla Truck with the Ram 1500. See the interior of this Tesla-Ram mashup come to life right before your eyes here.

Last week, we presented the first interior sketches of the Tesla Truck. Those sketches used the Tesla Model 3 and Ford F-150 pickup for inspiration. Though the end result looked quite appealing, we had a suggestion - Do a Tesla-Ram truck. Well, here it is.

Cox Automotive controls prestigious brands like Kelley Blue Book, Autotrader, and Manheim, but it will also be part of another one: Rivian.

The company says it is due to a “unique approach to building an electrified future” and a “commitment to environmental change.” But the real reason is probably only one: Rivian seems to be a pretty good investment. Amazon and Ford realized that and put more money in the company: $700 million and $500 million, respectively.

The intriguing aspect is that Cox Automotive has always taken care of the automotive chain after car production is complete. In other words, it deals with selling, servicing and evaluating vehicles. This is probably their first move into production, even if not in a direct fashion.

These first sketches of the interior of the upcoming Tesla pickup truck provide us with our first glimpse at the imagined interior of the electric pickup truck.

We say imagined because nobody has seen the interior of this truck, nor the exterior, so this sketch is just an educated guess, but we do mostly approve of the design, which the renderer describes as a mash-up of a Tesla Model 3 and a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The only true unknown is its appearance.

The pieces of the Rivian R1T truck puzzle are mostly all in place now, so let's have a look at what's known.

Outside of perhaps the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla truck, the Rivian pickup is perhaps the most anticipated upcoming electric vehicle.

When it was revealed back at the LA Auto Show in late 2018, Rivian burst onto the scene with its R1T. From stealth to mainstream happened literally overnight. Since then, we've learn more and more in regards to this slick electric pickup truck, so hit up this link for the major details on the R1T.