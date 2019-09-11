The hybrid Ford Escape returns - after some seven years of a break in sales in the U.S. Sales should start by Spring 2020 from $29,450.

The all-new 4th generation, completely redesigned Escape (in North America)/ Kuga (in Europe) will be offered as a mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid. We eagerly await the PHEV as Ford's plug-in lineup badly needs reinforcements.

While the hybrid Escape got a tiny 1.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the PHEV will be equipped with a reasonable 14.4 kWh for probably around up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range.

Some might not be fully satisfied with only the front-wheel-drive option, but at least Ford is back on the path of electrification - we didn't see new plug-ins from the brand for years. The all-wheel-drive, by the way, will be standard in the new Ford Explorer PHEV.

The big positive is that finally consumers will have a decent choice of plug-in hybrid crossover/SUVs from 2020 onwards.

Ford Escape/Kuga PHEV specs:

up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range

14.4 kWh battery pack

system output of 225 PS (2.5-liter petrol engine)

full recharge in 3.5 hours

anticipated 1.2 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 29 g/km CO 2 emissions

emissions towing capacity up to 2,250 kg depending on powertrain configuration

