Electric pickup trucks are a super hot segment these days with the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T, Atlis XT pickup Ford F-150 and now even a Fisker pickup leading the charge. Let's check out some news highlights this past week in the world of electric trucks.

It was a rather busy week in the world of electric trucks. InsideEVs posted on that new, all-white Rivian R1T, as well as on the first attempts we've seen on bringing the Tesla truck interior to life. Additionally, a reveal date has been announced for the Tesla truck.

And who can forget a few weeks when we revealed everything we know about the Tesla truck and the Rivian R1T.

Let's check out some of this week's news highlights related to electric trucks.

These first sketches of the interior of the upcoming Tesla pickup truck provide us with our first glimpse at the imagined interior of the electric pickup truck.

We say imagined because nobody has seen the interior of this truck, nor the exterior, so this sketch is just an educated guess, but we do mostly approve of the design, which the renderer describes as a mash-up of a Tesla Model 3 and a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Elon Musk says the unveiling will most likely occur this November.

As for production plans and availability? Those are both complete unknowns at this point in time. Tesla still has to get the Model Y into production, plus it's working on both the Tesla Roadster and Tesla Semi. The Tesla truck could be fast-tracked, but there are no details available right now.

Best-case scenario, in our opinion, is that production could begin within 2 years. That still puts Tesla well behind Rivian with its R1T electric pickup truck slated for production next year.

We can say they are welcome changes, even if very subtle. The electric pickup trucks look more round. Aerodynamic improvements could have caused this. Or perhaps it is just the picture’s angles; we can’t tell for sure. Other differences are more comfortable to identify.

One of the most important ones relates to the charging port. E For Electric says it has changed from the left to the right. The good news is that it hasn’t, despite what the picture shows. What we will actually get are two charging ports, one on each side of the R1T, as the image below – also from Argentina Autoblog – clearly presents. Check the contour of the charging port on the front bumper.

The only true unknown is its appearance.

The pieces of the Rivian R1T truck puzzle are mostly all in place now, so let's have a look at what's known.

Outside of perhaps the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla truck, the Rivian pickup is perhaps the most anticipated upcoming electric vehicle.

When it was revealed back at the LA Auto Show in late 2018, Rivian burst onto the scene with its R1T. From stealth to mainstream happened literally overnight. Since then, we've learn more and more in regards to this slick electric pickup truck, so hit up this link for the major details on the R1T.