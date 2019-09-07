Rimac Automobili is currently exceptionally busy on several fronts simultaneously. On one hand, Rimac is designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced technologies for various high-performance-car brands, while on the other hand, it is finalizing development of the Rimac C_Two.

The C_Two is an all-electric hypercar, scheduled for production from 2020. Sadly, before Rimac will be allowed to sell the C_Two, the first units need to be crash-tested.

"The C_TWO is undergoing a brutal program of crash-testing and hundreds of various tests as part of its global homologation. And we decided to bring you along for this journey with us and show you everything. Here is a sneak preview and stay tuned for more development content."

The first round of crash tests was successfully completed according to Rimac. Now the company intends to share details from the development and validation process, which is rather unusual in the automotive industry, but also very interesting.

Rimac C_Two specs (*acceleration times with one-foot roll-out):