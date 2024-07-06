The Tesla Cybertruck drives really well for a pickup, holding its line nicely through corners, which it takes with remarkable ease and agility for something as heavy and tall as it is. It’s definitely more stable than a conventional combustion-powered truck thanks to its unibody construction and heavy battery pack placed low in the vehicle, which gives it a really low center of gravity.

Get Fully Charged The Cybertruck isn't as "unflippable" as other Teslas Teslas proved very impressive when during safety testing they were almost impossible to flip in the tests specifically designed to cause it. The Cybertruck is the tallest Tesla on sale, though, so it has the highest center of gravity and it's the easiest vehicle in the manufacturer's lineup to roll.

However, if you are truly reckless, you can roll a vehicle as heavy and powerful as the Cybertruck. This accident reported in Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the first instance we know of when a Cybertruck ended up on its roof. It appears that it failed to make a turn, climbed onto a steep embankment, which flipped it, and made it land on its roof.

The debris on the road indicates where the Cybertruck made contact with the embankment was approximately 100 feet from where it stopped. This strongly suggests it was carrying some speed when it happened, probably more than the 6,600-pound (or 6,800-pound if it was the tri-motor Cyberbeast) truck could handle, it understeered into the embankment, which probably even briefly launched it into the air.

This is an unusual sight (and not one we’ll likely see very often), and it looks like a pretty serious accident, but none of the four occupants were seriously injured. Only one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for what the Vicksburg Daily News described as “minor injuries.” The triangle-shaped, thick-shelled Cybertruck looks like it’s very safe and can protect the people inside even when it lands on its roof.

We don’t have any background information on the driver or their experience level, but it could have been a case of the truck’s straight-line capability and sharp steering inducing a false sense that it could corner like a sports car. It clearly couldn’t in this situation, especially not with its standard tires, and while it is better than the average pickup through the corners (although not as good as a Rivian R1T), it should ultimately be treated and driven like a truck, taking it a bit slower through the bends.