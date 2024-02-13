The Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast is indeed a beast on the drag strip, though that might not be its intended use. However, in this video, we get a chance to watch the Cyberbeast rip from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.68 seconds and do the quarter-mile in 11.85 seconds.

In addition to those two times, this Cybertruck faces off against several opponents in eighth-mile drag races, which seem more suited for the Cybertruck than quarter-mile runs. Remember when Tesla pitted a Cybertruck that was towing a Porsche 911 against another 911? That too was an eighth-mile run.

Get Fully Charged The Cybertruck performs extremely well for a truck. If you are looking for a high-performance truck for the road or drag strip, then the Tesla Cybertruck might be one of the best choices out there.

The Cybertruck Cyberbeast has an 845-horsepower tri-motor drivetrain and Tesla claims a 0-60 MPH time of 2.6 seconds. Though the Cyberbeast didn't match that figure in this video, the best time of 2.68 seconds is very close to the claimed figure.

On the quarter-mile side, Tesla claims a time of under 11 seconds. That was not achieved in these runs, but an 11.85-second quarter-mile dash isn't too far off.

The video uploader notes that the Cyberbeast is heavy at nearly 7,000 pounds, stating:

"I take the nearly 7,000 lb Tesla Cybertruck CYBERBEAST on the 1/8-mile drag strip! This 7,000lb tank can MOOOVE."

We've become accustomed to big and heavy vehicles with extreme performance in these days of electric vehicles but back in the days of gas-powered big trucks, this level of 0-60 MPH performance was unheard of.

There are however some issues with these heavy vehicles, with one being that the guardrails in the U.S. can't stop them. Another is that the performance of these vehicles is not always backed by adequate tires, brakes, or proper handling.