As InsideEVs reported, during the company's annual shareholder meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the non-Foundation Series production of the Tesla Cybertruck would begin in Q3 2024. This also meant that production of the current Foundation Series would be ending soon. This implies that this more affordable option would be available in Q3 or early Q4.

But a new email sent by Tesla to prospective Cybertruck owners seems to directly contradict this claim. According to a post by Reddit user DerpDerper909, the newest email going out to reservation holders states that the company expects to deliver "only" Foundation Series trucks this year.

According to screen captures, Tesla's campaign is telling potential buyers:

As an early reservation holder, you have been invited to order your Foundation Series Cybertruck with early access to delivery. Due to continued high demand, we expect to deliver only the Foundation Series through late 2024.

Previous e-mails sent to reservation holders did not include this line regarding Foundation Series deliveries.

Many reservation holders have been patiently waiting for the $79,990 AWD trim. According to Tesla's website, deliveries will begin in 2025 for orders placed today. Ordering a Foundation Series truck means an upcharge of $20,000. According to Tesla, this is supposed to include additional options like a Powershare Home Backup hardware, Full Self-Driving, and a roof-mounted lightbar for Cyberbeast orders.

So far, Foundation Series buyers haven't received many of the most important features. But at least they get bragging rights and the "Laser-etched Foundation Series badges and cabin graphics."

It's likely that this marketing campaign is just to drum up last-minute orders before the Foundation Series ends production. We will have to wait and see if production of the AWD model really does begin next quarter.