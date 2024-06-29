If you're considering purchasing a new Tesla Cybertruck in 2024 then you're probably not cross-shopping it with a heavily modified 1994 Dodge Ram 2500. But hey, if you have access to both vehicles, then why not see how they match up? That's exactly what the crew at TFL Offroad did.

In one of their recent YouTube videos, Tommy and Kase pit the latest in electric vehicle technology against this tried and true diesel pickup. Both competitors offer 4WD and are riding on all-terrain tires. The Cybertruck weighs 6,600 lbs with just under 600 hp. Unfortunately, Tesla does not provide official torque numbers, at least none that make for an easy comparison. But estimates have pegged it as roughly 550 lb-ft of torque.

The 1994 Ram Cummins weighs in at 6,300 lbs with 175 hp from the factory. However, the Cummins has been modified over the years and now features more than 300 hp with torque figures “in the 600 range”.

Tug-Of-War

The first test was a tug of war between these two titans. Their strategies? The Cybertruck would lock the rear differential to turn off traction mode, then floor it. The Cummins would stay in low range (low gear) mode to send as much torque to the wheels as possible at slower speeds.

This ended up being rather uneventful. Despite more horsepower and heavier curb weight, the Cybertruck was unable to win out over the Cummins which likely has more torque. But on these all-terrain tires, neither truck could get enough traction to pull away.

Approach and Departure Angles

In this test, the high-riding Ram sleepwalked up the “near-vertical climb” without incident, although the rear just barely avoided scraping the dirt. The Cybertruck also made it up the hill but not as smoothly. The suspension was set to Extract, lifting the truck from 8 inches of ground clearance to 16. The Cybertruck did struggle on its way up and briefly scraped the ground.

Articulation and Traction Test

On the next test terrain test, the trucks must first make a 360-degree turn in a tight space onto a rough patch of road. Thanks to its 4-wheel steering, the initial portion of this test was a breeze for the Cybertruck. “This is the first vehicle-truck, car, whatever- I’m able to make this turn without having to do a 3-pointer.”

Tommy then sets the truck to a low speed, locks his rear diff, and lets the truck attempt to navigate the terrain without him touching the throttle. Initially, the Cybertruck performed very well but eventually got hung up. Following about 30 seconds of spinning wheels and nothing to show for it, Tommy locked the front differential as well. After that, the Tesla was quickly able to clear this troublesome section. “You’re better off just using the pedal. Just use the accelerator pedal and drive it like a truck.”

Despite the short wheelbase of the Cummins, Kase had to make a wide 3-point turn at the start of the test. It performed better in the second portion of the test. Thanks to the solid axle, the Cummins had better articulation and maintained constant contact with the ground. Whereas the Cybertruck's articulation was practically nonexistent while at maximum ride height.

Unfortunately, that advantage didn't save the Cummins from tripping up on the exact same obstacle as the Cybertruck. Once the wheels started spinning and the truck began sliding backwards, Kase had to reverse course. After regaining traction, he eventually built up enough momentum to exit the ditch. Although doing so required a lot of flex and a symphony of noisy creaks and clanks that overpowered the sound of the Diesel engine.

Utility

The Cummins is a regular cab work truck with an 8-foot bed. The Cybertruck is a crew cab with a 6-foot bed. So when it comes to utility, this one is a little apples-to-oranges.

Still, the Cybertruck does have plenty of points in its favor with an impressive 2,500 lbs payload and 11,000 lbs tow rating. As a heavy-duty diesel, the Cummins is similarly rated for 2,550 lbs of payload and 11,900 lbs of towing.

The Cybertruck has a convenient powered tonneau cover while the Ram has a manual cover. Like many modern trucks, the Tesla also has on-board power accessible from the bed.

However, the oddly shaped bed makes reaching over the side to grab something next to impossible unless it is sitting near the tailgate. There is also an inward slant where the bed meets the cab, reducing the amount of useful bed length. When loading up a pair of futons, this protrusion kept the tailgate from closing. By comparison, the regular cab, 8-foot bed of the Cummins could be loaded up with room to spare.

Still, both futons fit in the Cybertruck and could easily be tied down. “It’s a true crew cab truck.” Explains Tommy. “A lot of full-size trucks would be 5.5-foot while this is a 6-foot bed.”

Daily Driving

You know which truck will come on top here. As a daily driver, the Cybertruck is better in basically every way. Unless you really love creaks, rattles and the sound/smell of burning diesel, the Cybertruck is the way to go.

“Listen, I really think that this is the perfect truck for non-truck people.” Tommy concludes. With its quick acceleration, smooth ride and quiet interior, the Cybertruck suits most car needs incredibly well while also having a level of utility that most vehicles lack. “If you drive this vehicle and live with this vehicle like an oversized station wagon? It has huge benefits.”

If you’re a Cybertruck owner, what car or truck did you upgrade from? How does your new truck compare to your previous ride? Let us know in the comments below.

