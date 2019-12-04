Let's look at the power, torque, towing, payload, bed length, price and more to compare the Tesla Cybertruck to the Ram 1500. It seems there's one clear winner here and it's not the tried-and-true Ram, but rather the newcomer that wins in virtually all categories.

Models

2019 Ram 1500 comes in seven trim levels:

Tradesman

HFE

Big Horn

Rebel Laramie

Laramie Longhorn

Limited

There are 4 engines offered in the 1500 Ram:

3.6L Pentastar V6 eTorque

5.7L HEMI V8

5.7L HEMI V8 eTorque

3.0L EcoDiesel

The Tesla Cybertruck has three variants, named for the number of electric motors onboard:

Single

Dual

Tri

Horsepower

Ram 1500 has varying levels of power depending on the engine: produce less than half horsepower compared to Cybertruck’s 800 hp.

5.7L V8 and eTorque variant - 395 hp

3.6L V6 eTorque - 305 hp

3.0L EcoDiesel - 260 hp

Tesla only released horsepower numbers for its Tri version of the Cybertruck.

Tri - 800 hp

Torque

The Tri variant of the Cybertruck puts out a claimed 1,000 pound-feet of torque. No Ram 1500 can come close to this figure. The torquiest Ram 1500 is the V8 eTorque at 545 pound-feet.

0-60 MPH

The Ram 1500 is quick for a full-size truck. The V8 version has been clocked at 6.1 seconds for 0 to 60 MPH. However, the fastest version of the Cybertruck can accomplish this feat in just 2.9 seconds.

Towing Capacity

Cybertruck, in Tri form, is the winner here with a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds. However, the single motor version (7,000-pound towing capacity) of the Cybertruck is out towed by every version of the Ram 1500.

Properly equipped, a Ram V8 eTorque can tow 12,750 pounds. That's a bit above the diesel version of the Ram which is listed at 12,560 pounds. The lowest tow rating for the Ram is 7,520 lb with the 3.6L eTorque.

Payload Capacity

The highest payload capacity of a Ram 1500 is 2,300 pounds. The max for the Cybertruck (Tri) is 3,500 pounds. Tesla has not announced payload figures for other versions of the Cybertruck

Cargo Capacity

Cybertruck, with its frunk (front trunk) easily wins here with a cargo capacity of 100 cubic feet. The Ram 1500 has a cargo capacity of 61.5 cubic feet.

Bed Length

The Cybertruck bed checks in at 78 inches long, compared to Ram's 76.3 inches. That's for the longest bed offered on the 1500, which is listed at 6’4″.

Ground Clearance

Adaptive air suspension for the win. The Cybertruck kills the Ram here with up to 16 inches of ground clearance. The Ram makes due with just 8.7 inches of ground clearance.

Price

The cheapest version of the Cybertruck (Single) starts at $39,900, while the cheapest Ram is the Tradesman at $33,440. The Tradesman is a bare-bones work truck though and not really targeted at general consumers. The not step up is the Big Horn Ram and that starts at $36,490.

The most expensive Cybertruck is the Tri at $69,900. The most expensive variant of the Ram 1500 is the Limited (in most markets) and it starts at $53,690.

Closing

As detailed above, the Cybertruck, at least in Tri form, basically beats the Ram in every category, though it loses in price. It's clear to us that Tesla's goal was to outdo the current crop of full-size pickups and it has done so with the Cybertruck. Let's hope that the production version of the Cybertruck meets or exceeds all figures put forth so far by Tesla.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Pickup Truck Debut