This video features the Tesla Cybertruck against a Chevy Silverado diesel in a tug-of-war battle. The Cybertruck doesn't tug though, so the Silverado easily wins.

Get Fully Charged Tesla showcased the Cybertruck's tug-of-war abilities when it revealed the truck. However, in a real-world tug-of-war test, the Cybertruck appears to not be able to do a tug-of-war. Perhaps Tesla put a measure in place to prevent this?

Let's go back in time a bit first. When Tesla debuted its Cybertruck, it featured a video showing the electric truck easily beating the Ford F-150 in a tug-of-war contest. The was a lot of controversy surrounding the matchup though and there was even a hint of a rematch from Ford. However, Ford later backed down from challenging the Cybertruck in a tug-of-war challenge.

Shortly thereafter, a whole bunch of Tesla tug-of-war videos surfaced on YouTube. One featured an old Tesla Roadster versus a Ford F-650, while others showcased the Model X against a Hummer and even the Model 3 had a go against some trucks.

The tug-of-war hype was on and now that the Tesla Cybertruck is in production and in the hands of owners, we knew it would only be a matter of time before it was pitted against something in a tug-of-war battle and here it is against a diesel Chevy Silverado.

Unfortunately, the Cybertuck can't tug. Once the Silverado begins to pull the Cybertruck, some sort of failsafe kicks in and disables the motors/cuts power to the Cybertruck. This was a big letdown, especially since Tesla hyped the Cybertruck tug-of-war abilities during the debut. The Cybertruck does manage to pull the Silverado but only when its in park (with nobody inside the truck for some odd reason too).

In the video, you'll see that they even disconnected the ABS sensors on the Cybertruck, but that still didn't allow it to tug. Maybe there is a workaround? If so, we think someone will find it soon enough, so stay tuned to see if a tampered-with Cybertruck can tug-of-war.

It seems we may have been duped by Tesla and Elon Musk because replicating something like what's seen in the video below doesn't appear to be possible with a stock Cybertruck.