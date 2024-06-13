The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning is a carry-over model year without significant changes to the battery and dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain.

The all-electric pickup is equipped with either a 98-kilowatt-hour battery (Standard Range or SR) or a 131-kWh battery (Extended Range or ER). Both values are net capacity, as Ford does not communicate the total value.

Get Fully Charged Ford F-150 Lightning sales expands During the first five months of this year, the Ford F-150 Lightning sales in the U.S. increased by almost 80% year-over-year to over 13,000 units. Together with over 24,000 units sold in 2023 (and almost 2,400 in 2022), the Lightning is the most popular all-electric pickup model (close to 40,000 units).

The EPA Combined range of the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning is 240 miles for the entry-level versions with the SR battery and up to 320 miles for the ER battery version. The top-of-the-line Platinum version has 300 miles of range, but it also has larger wheels. These numbers are the same as in the 2023 model year.

It means that the switch from SR to ER battery (+33 kWh or 36%) increases the range by up to 80 miles or one-third:

F-150 Lightning SR 18-inch: 240 miles

F-150 Lightning ER 20-inch: 320 miles

[up 80 miles or 33% vs. SR]

[up 80 miles or 33% vs. SR] F-150 Lightning ER 22-inch: 300 miles

[down 20 miles or 6.3% vs. 20-inch wheels]

The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning SR with 18-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 68 MPGe or about 496 watt-hours per mile (2.0 miles/kWh).

The version with the bigger ER battery is more efficient despite bigger 20-inch wheels. According to the EPA, its rating is 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi or 2.1 miles/kWh.

The least efficient version is the top-of-the-line Platinum version, rated at 66 MPGe: 511 Wh/mi or 2.0 miles/kWh. The higher energy consumption is most likely related to the bigger 22-inch wheels.

For reference, the smaller Rivian R1T with dual-motor powertrain gets 75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (2.2 mi/kWh), when equipped with a 106-kWh battery, and 78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (2.3 mi/kWh), when equipped with a 135-kWh battery. All numbers are related to the default 21-inch wheels and road tires.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning SR 18-in

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning SR 18-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 240 miles (386 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 68 MPGe: 496 Wh/mi or 2.0 miles/kWh

76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi or 2.3 miles/kWh

61 MPGe: 552 Wh/mi or 1.8 miles/kWh

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning ER 20-in

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning ER 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 320 miles (515 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi or 2.1 miles/kWh

78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi or 2.3 miles/kWh

63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi or 1.9 miles/kWh

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22-in

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 300 miles (483 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 66 MPGe: 511 Wh/mi or 2.0 miles/kWh

73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi or 2.2 miles/kWh

60 MPGe: 562 Wh/mi or 1.8 miles/kWh

Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are noticeably lower than the combined values. We estimate the EPA Highway range might be roughly 25-32 miles or approximately 10% lower. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SR 18-in AWD 98* 240 mi 4.1 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18-in AWD 98* 240 mi 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash ER 20-in AWD 131* 320 mi 4.0 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20-in AWD 131* 320 mi 4.0 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22-in AWD 131* 300 mi 4.0 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Blk ER 22-in AWD 131* 300 mi 4.0

* net battery capacity

Pricing

After a few rounds of price changes of the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning, the pickup starts at an MSRP of $54,995 (commercial Pro version) and $62,995 (XLT version), plus a destination charge of $2,095.

The model is fully eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, although not all versions are under the $80,000 price cap for the incentive. The Platinum version isn't.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SR 18-in $54,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $49,590 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18-in $62,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $57,590 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash ER 20-in $67,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $62,590 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20-in $76,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $71,590 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22-in $84,995 +$2,095 N/A $87,090 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Blk ER 22-in $92,995 +$2,095 N/A $95,090

* The exact prices might differ and require a double-check at Ford.