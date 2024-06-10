The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E lineup was recently listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website, revealing range and energy consumption numbers.

According to the data, the latest model has a bit more driving range and is more efficient than the previous model year. We also noted that the 2024 version is quicker than ever.

Driving Range

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E has two battery options—72 kilowatt-hours and 91 kWh of net capacity. The list of powertrain options includes regular single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor, all-wheel drive, as well as a few performance-oriented types (GT and Rally).

Let's start with the entry-level 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E with a Standard Range (SR) LFP battery (72 kWh). The RWD version has an EPA Combined range of 250 miles, the same as the 2023 model-year version. The previous year, the car had 247 miles of EPA range, using a different NCM battery (70 kWh net).

Meanwhile, the AWD version with the LFP battery was listed for the first time. It has 230 miles of EPA range. The previous version with NCM battery was rated at 224 miles, so there is a slight change.

If we compare the two types, both of which are equipped with 19-inch wheels as standard, the range difference is 20 miles:

Mach-E SR RWD 19-inch: 250 miles

Mach-E SR AWD 19-inch: 230 miles

[down 20 miles or 8.0% vs. RWD]

The Extended Range (ER) battery option, 91 kWh of net capacity, increases the range substantially, up to 320 miles. That's a 70-mile or 28% increase compared to the SR battery.

Mach-E ER RWD 19-inch: 320 miles

Mach-E ER AWD 19-inch: 300 miles

[down 20 miles or 6.3% vs. RWD]

It's worth noting that the 2024 model year version has 10 miles more EPA range than the 2023 model year, up about 3%.

Finally, there are performance-oriented versions of the Ford Mustang Mach-E: GT and Rally. The GT has 280 miles of range, 10 miles more than previously. However, there is no info about the GT Performance version. The all-new Rally version has 265 miles of EPA range.

Mach-E GT ER AWD 20-inch: 280 miles

Mach-E Rally ER AWD 19-inch: 265 miles

Let's see the results on the chart:

* Battery packs: SR—Standard Range, ER—Extended Range

Energy Consumption

EPA energy consumption (Combined) of the regular 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E with the default 19-inch wheels varies between 318 and 370 watt-hours per mile (2.7-3.1 miles/kWh), including charging losses. The performance version consumes more electricity, up to 392 Wh/mi (2.6 miles/kWh).

Mach-E SR RWD 19-inch: 330 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

Mach-E SR AWD 19-inch: 370 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

Mach-E ER RWD 19-inch: 318 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

Mach-E ER AWD 19-inch: 340 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

Mach-E GT ER AWD 20-inch: 374 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

Mach-E Rally ER AWD 19-inch: 392 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

Interestingly, the Standard Range battery versions consume more electricity than the Extended Range versions.

Here are the detailed results:

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E SR

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E SR RWD with 19-inch wheels consumes roughly a tenth more energy, including charging losses, than the AWD version, which is estimated at 102 MPGe or about 330 watt-hours per mile (3.0 miles/kWh).

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E SR RWD 19-in

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E SR RWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 250 miles (402 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E SR AWD 19-in

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E SR AWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 230 miles (370 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E ER

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E ER RWD with 19-inch wheels consumes roughly 7% more energy, including charging losses, than the AWD version, which is estimated at 106 MPGe or about 318 watt-hours per mile (3.1 miles/kWh).

According to the EPA, both versions are noticeably more efficient than before. A difference of several percent is difficult to explain, considering only a slight increase in range of 10 miles. It might be related to more efficient charging.

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E ER RWD 19-in

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E ER RWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 320 miles (515 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi or 3.3 miles/kWh

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E ER AWD 19-in

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E ER AWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 300 miles (483 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E GT and Rally

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER RWD with 20-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 90 MPGe or about 374 watt-hours per mile (2.7 miles/kWh).

Currently, the least efficient is the 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Rally ER AWD with 19-inch wheels, rated at 86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh.

The energy consumption numbers are noticeably better than in the previous model year, which is similar to the regular ER versions.

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E GT ER AWD 20-in

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E GT ER AWD 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 280 miles (451 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Rally ER AWD 19-in

2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Rally ER AWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 265 miles (426 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh

Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are noticeably lower than the combined values. We estimate the EPA Highway range might be roughly 5-20 miles lower. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses.

Basic specs

Interestingly, the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E is quicker than the 2023MY. The SR RWD version can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, compared to 6.3 seconds previously. The AWD version can do it in 4.6 seconds, versus 5.1 seconds previously.

In the case of the ER RWD and ER AWD versions, the 0-60 time is 5.2 seconds and 4.1 seconds, respectively. The 2023MY was rated at 6.1 and 4.8 seconds.

The performance-oriented GT version has a base 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds and 3.3 seconds with the Performance package, while the Rally version is rated at 3.4 seconds. Previously, the GT Performance version was rated at 3.5 seconds.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Select SR RWD 19-in RWD 72* 250 mi 5.6 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Select SR AWD 19-in AWD 72* 230 mi 4.6 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Select ER AWD 19-in AWD 91* 300 mi 4.1 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Premium SR RWD 19-in RWD 72* 250 mi 5.6 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Premium SR AWD 19-in AWD 72* 230 mi 4.6 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19-in RWD 91* 320 mi 5.2 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19-in AWD 91* 300 mi 4.1 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E GT ER AWD 20-in AWD 91* 280 mi 3.8* 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20-in AWD 91* 3.3* 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Rally ER AWD 19-in AWD 91* 265 mi 3.4*

* usable battery capacity; ** acceleration including 1-ft. rollout



Pricing

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E starts at an MSRP of $39,995 plus a $1,895 destination charge. The top-of-the-line version cost more than $60,000.

One of the most interesting findings is that the 2024 model year has brought a new ER AWD configuration in the base Select trim. It starts at $48,890 (including DST) and offers 300 miles of EPA range. On the other hand, there is no more Route 1 trim.

The model has no federal tax credit when purchasing, although the incentive might be available when leasing.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Select SR RWD 19-in $39,995 +$1,895 N/A $41,890 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Select SR AWD 19-in $43,495 +$1,895 N/A $45,390 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Select ER AWD 19-in $46,995 +$1,895 N/A $48,890 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Premium SR RWD 19-in $43,995 +$1,895 N/A $45,890 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Premium SR AWD 19-in $46,995 +$1,895 N/A $48,890 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19-in $46,995 +$1,895 N/A $48,890 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19-in $49,995 +$1,895 N/A $51,890 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E GT ER AWD 20-in $53,995 +$1,895 N/A $55,890 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20-in $54,990 +$1,895 N/A $56,885 2024 Ford Must. Mach-E Rally ER AWD 19-in $59,995 +$1,895 N/A $61,890

* The exact prices might differ and require a double check at Ford.