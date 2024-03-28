The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E is just around the corner and it seems that it will be priced similar to the outgoing 2023 model year version, after the recent price cuts.

According to CarsDirect, pricing of the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E has emerged in a bulletin sent to dealers. We asked Ford for confirmation and will update the story as needed.

Get Fully Charged Ford EV sales are increasing During the first two months of 2024, Ford increased its all-electric car sales in the U.S. by 26% to over 11,000. The brand recently gained access to the Tesla Supercharging network (through NACS to CCS1 adapters), while its mid-term focus is on the more affordable models ($25,000 or so).

The article says that the entry-level Select Standard Range (SR) RWD version starts at an MSRP of $39,995. The destination charge has not been mentioned (in 2023, it was $1,800). This price is $100 higher than the same version of the 2023MY ($39,895 after price cuts).

In the case of the Premium trim, it seems that the new 2024 MY prices are higher by $1,100, compared to the 2023 MY after price cuts. The difference is $1,600 in the case of the GT version, although there is no info about the GT Performance version or the Route 1 version.

CarsDirect lists the all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally version at an MSRP of $59,995. There is some uncertainty about this version since there's also an option code 55Q for $1,500, which could increase the price to $61,495. CarsDirect was unable to confirm the precise figure. Ford told them that the official pricing will be released "in a couple of weeks."

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E prices (without DST):

Select SR RWD: $39,995

Select SR AWD: $43,495

Premium SR RWD: $43,995

Premium SR AWD: $46,995

Premium ER RWD: $46,995

Premium ER AWD: $49,995

Route 1 ER AWD: no info (potentially $49,995)

GT ER AWD: $53,995

GT Perf. ER AWD: no info

Rally ER AWD: $59,995

This year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E no longer qualifies for the $3,750 federal tax credit, although that might change later this year. The good news is that Ford might have generous deals with up to $8,500 in leasing incentives so the car would be competitive with the other crossover/SUVs, like the Tesla Model Y, which is eligible for a $7,500 tax credit.

In mid-2023, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E started at an MSRP of $42,995, while the top-of-the-line GT Performance version started at $64,995 (excluding a $1,800 destination charge).