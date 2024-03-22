The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the performance-oriented version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the first N brand electric car.

It's reworked substantially for more performance. It has an enhanced body-in-white (BIW) structure, including 42 additional weld points and 6.9 feet of additional structural adhesive, as well as many reinforcements (motor and battery mounts, steering, etc.) to ensure it's ready for serious driving. The South Korean manufacturer also added more power, a bigger battery and a set of special features for enthusiasts.

In today's post, we'll take a look at the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N's pricing and specs, compared to the regular Ioniq 5 as well as some of its main competitors, like the Tesla Model Y Performance and the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance.

The 5 N will enter the U.S. market this year, starting at an MSRP of $66,100 (plus a $1,375 destination charge for a total of $67,475). That's a substantial jump of $8,700, compared to the top-of-the-line Ioniq 5 Limited AWD.

Because the Hyundai Ioniq 5 family is imported to the U.S. from South Korea, it's not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit if you buy it, but the incentive is available to qualifying lessees.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19-in $41,800 +$1,375 N/A $43,175 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19-in $45,850 +$1,375 N/A $47,225 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19-in $49,350 +$1,375 N/A $50,725 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19-in $47,400 +$1,375 N/A $48,775 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19-in $50,900 +$1,375 N/A $52,275 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19-in $53,500 +$1,375 N/A $54,875 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20-in $57,400 +$1,375 N/A $58,775 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD 21-in $66,100 +$1,375 N/A $67,475

The N model has a new 84-kilowatt-hour battery pack (6.6% higher capacity than the existing 77.4-kWh battery in the Ioniq 5). All Ioniq 5s get the same, bigger battery for 2025 (together with a set of smaller upgrades).

The dual-motor powertrain has a peak power output of up to 478 kilowatts (641 HP) in N Grin Boost mode. That extra power is only available for 10 seconds, though. The peak sustained output is 600 hp. That's almost twice as much power as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD'.

0 to 60 mph takes about 3.25 seconds (w/N Launch Control and Grin Boost function), compared to 5.0 seconds in the regular Ioniq 5. For reference, the Kia EV6 GT does 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

EPA driving range figures haven't been released. We guess that the enlarged battery capacity will at least partially offset the negative impact of the bigger, 21-inch wheels (Pirelli P Zero 275/35R21). Figure somewhere around 250 miles of range.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19-in RWD 58.2 220 mi 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19-in RWD 77.4 303 mi 115 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19-in AWD 77.4 260 mi 5.0 115 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19-in RWD 77.4 303 mi 115 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19-in AWD 77.4 260 mi 5.0 115 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19-in RWD 77.4 303 mi 115 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20-in AWD 77.4 260 mi 5.0 115 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD 21-in AWD 84 3.25* 162

One strong point of the entire Hyundai Ioniq 5 family (and other E-GMP-based EVs) is DC fast charging capability. The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N can recharge from 10 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) in just 18 minutes, like the regular Ioniq 5. Peak charging power is 238 kW, but it requires a high-voltage charger.

The top speed of the Ioniq 5 N is 162 mph, compared to 115 mph in the regular versions. Hyundai says that the electric motors in the Ioniq 5 N spin up to 21,000 RPM, which you only really see on high-performance models.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Tesla Model Y

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Vs. Tesla Model Y Performance

One of the main points of reference is the Tesla Model Y Performance. According to the specs, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will be slightly quicker and slightly faster than the top-of-the-line Tesla (3.25 seconds vs. 3.5 seconds), although a proper race would be needed to verify the numbers.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N should also be able to recharge noticeably faster than Tesla, as long as a high-voltage charger is available.

However, Tesla has some strong points on its side too. It's over $13,000 cheaper and qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing. Additionally, the Model Y's EPA range will probably be slightly higher than the Ioniq 5 N's range. Early reports indicate the Hyundai is more fun to drive, but we recommend test driving both.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD 21-in

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-in

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 84 kWh EPA Range Combined 279 mi* Specs 0-60 mph 3.25 s* -7.1% 3.5 s* Top speed 162 mph 4.5% 155 mph Peak power 478 kW Charging DC Info: 10-80% SOC in 18 minutes at up to about 238 kW Peak charging power: 250 kW Weight

Curb weight (est.) 4398 lbs (1995 kg) Prices MSRP $66,100 25.9% $52,490 Dest. Charge +$1,375 +$1,640 Tax Credit N/A $7,500 Effective Price $67,475 44.7% $46,630

*Estimated/rough values; range according to the manufacturer; acceleration with 1 ft rollout subtracted or estimated; Tesla destination charge, includes additional fees



Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Vs. Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance

Another key competitor is the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance. We expect the final range of the Ioniq 5 N to be similar to the GT Performance's.

The South Korean model has more power and it should be slightly quicker. In terms of DC fast charging, there's no contest. The Ioniq 5 N trounces the Mustang. On the other hand, Ford's customers recently gained access to Tesla Supercharging network, which matters too. Hyundai owners should get access to it later this year.

Price-wise, the Ioniq 5 N is effectively $8,280 more expensive. Ford also often offers rebates.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD 21-in

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2023 Ford Must. Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20-in

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 84 kWh -7.7% 91 kWh* EPA Range Combined 260 mi City 277.6 mi Highway 238.5 mi Specs 0-60 mph 3.25 s* -7.1% 3.5 s Top speed 162 mph Peak power 478 kW 33.5% 358 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi City 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi Highway 77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi Charging DC Info: 10-80% SOC in 18 minutes at up to about 238 kW Peak charging power: 150 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC in 45 min Weight

Curb weight (est.) 5018 lbs (2276 kg) Prices MSRP $66,100 15.2% $57,395 Dest. Charge +$1,375 +$1,800 Tax Credit N/A N/A Effective Price $67,475 14% $59,195

*Estimated/rough values; net battery capacity; acceleration with 1 ft rollout subtracted or estimated