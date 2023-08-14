This year, Ford for the very first time started to equip the entry-level versions of the Mustang Mach-E model with LFP lithium-ion batteries, instead of the previously used NCM-type, which will be used solely in the Extended Range (ER) versions.

The introduction of the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery in the Standard Range (SR) Mach-E (RWD and AWD) was announced in May. At the time, Ford said that the 72-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery (usable capacity) would translate into a driving range of 250 miles (RWD version) or 226 miles (AWD version).

The Extended Range (ER) battery versions of the Ford Mustang Mach-E will continue to use Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM) batteries - 91-kWh of usable capacity - as higher energy density is crucial when it comes to very large batteries.

The first versions of the LFP-powered Ford Mustang Mach-E (RWD) recently emerged on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s website. As promised, the car has an EPA Combined range of 250 miles, three more miles than the retired NCM-powered version, which had a bit lower usable battery capacity (70 kWh vs. 72 kWh).

Mach-E SR LFP RWD 18-inch: 250 miles (402 km)

72 kWh of usable battery capacity

72 kWh of usable battery capacity Mach-E SR NCM RWD 18-inch: 247 miles (397 km)

70 kWh of usable battery capacity

The driving range difference is marginal, so if the LFP battery brings some cost savings to Ford, it's probably a very good move. Tesla did the same with its entry-level Model 3 a few years ago.

As of writing this article, the AWD version is not yet officially listed on the EPA's website.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR LFP RWD with 18-inch wheels, is estimated at 101 MPGe or 334 watt-hours per mile (207 Wh/km).

An interesting thing is that the efficiency of the LFP-powered Mach-E appears to be slightly lower than in the case of the NCM-powered version (by a level of two percent).

Mach-E SR LFP RWD 18-inch: 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)

Mach-E SR NCM RWD 18-inch: 103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi (203 Wh/km)

It's an interesting outcome, as aerodynamically the cars are basically the same. Weight, according to the specs, also appears to be very similar:

Mach-E SR (LFP) RWD: 4,609 lbs.

Mach-E SR (LFP) AWD: 4,789 lbs.

Mach-E ER (NCM) RWD: 4,646 lbs.

Mach-E ER (NCM) AWD: 4,838 lbs.

California 1 (NCM): 4,786 lbs.

California 1 (NCM): 4,786 lbs. GT (NCM): 4,991 lbs.

GT Performance (NCM): 5,018 lbs.

There is no data about EPA Highway range, but it's expected to be lower - potentially a level of 235 miles (calculated using energy consumption as a proxy, although it's not an entirely correct way of estimating due to the charging losses factor).

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR LFP RWD 18-inch

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR LFP RWD 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 250 miles (402 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)

107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)

95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

The most important thing when switching from NCM-powered to LFP-powered Mach-E appears to not be range or efficiency, but fast charging.

The LFP version can accept up to 150 kilowatts (kW) of power and recharge from 10 to 80 percent of state-of-charge (SOC) in 33 minutes, while the outgoing NCM version accepted only 115 kW and needed 38 minutes for the same 10-80 percent SOC window.

Well, the LFP version is also a bit slower (0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds, instead of 5.8 seconds), but that's not the most important thing in the entry-level versions of EVs.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E with the LFP battery starts at an MSRP of $42,995 (plus DST).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR LFP RWD 18-inch $42,995 +$1,800 $3,750 $41,045 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR LFP AWD 18-inch $45,995 +$1,800 $3,750 $44,045 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR LFP RWD 19-inch $46,995 +$1,800 $3,750 $45,045 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR LFP AWD 19-inch $49,995 +$1,800 $3,750 $48,045 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19-inch $53,995 +$1,800 $3,750 $52,045 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19-inch $56,995 +$1,800 $3,750 $55,045 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18-inch $56,995 +$1,800 $3,750 $55,045 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD 20-inch $59,995 +$1,800 $3,750 $58,045 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20-inch $64,995 +$1,800 $3,750 $63,045

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR LFP RWD 18-inch RWD 72* 250 mi

(402 km) 6.3 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR LFP AWD 18-inch AWD 72* 226 mi**

(364 km) 5.1 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR LFP RWD 19-inch RWD 72* 250 mi

(402 km) 6.3 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR LFP AWD 19-inch AWD 72* 226 mi**

(364 km) 5.1 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19-inch RWD 91* 310 mi

(499 km) 6.1 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19-inch AWD 91* 290 mi

(467 km) 4.8 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18-inch AWD 91* 312 mi

(502 km) 4.8 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD 20-inch AWD 91* 270 mi

(434 km) 3.8 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20-inch AWD 91* 260 mi

(418 km) 3.5

* usable battery capacity; ** according to Ford