The Ford F-150 Lightning is the best-selling electric pickup in the United States, and it looks like the blue oval automaker wants to keep it that way for the foreseeable future because of the seemingly unstoppable barrage of manufacturer incentives.

Late last month, leasing a brand-new F-150 Lightning could result in savings of up to $15,250 thanks to the so-called Red Carpet Lease (RCL) Customer Cash program. If that offer isn’t up your alley and you just want to get the extended-range battery so you can travel further on a full charge, Ford’s latest leasing deal makes it so for just $11 extra over the standard-range battery.

Get Fully Charged Good deals make the inventory disappear Ford sold 80% more F-150 Lightning pickups in the United States in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. With several attractive incentives, the American automaker wants to keep moving as many EVs as it can.

As spotted by Cars Direct, people leasing a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning can get an additional $2,500 in Bonus Customer Cash when getting an XLT or Lariat trim. The incentive can be stacked with the $7,000 Red Carpet Lease Customer Cash offered for the XLT and the $9,750 on the Lariat.

For a 36-month lease with a $6,156 down payment, a 2023 F-150 Lightning XLT Standard Range has an effective monthly fee of $513. Meanwhile, an XLT Extended Range leased for 36 months with a down payment of $7,626 has an effective monthly cost of $524, despite the fact that its MSRP is $15,000 higher without any incentives. Over the lease term, the total price difference comes down to just $396.

There are some asterisks to take into consideration, the biggest of which is that the deal only applies to 2023 models and not the latest 2024 F-150 Lightning. Furthermore, there’s an annual mileage limit of 10,500 miles, but that’s pretty much the norm with all automakers, and the deal is only available until July 8.

If purchasing is more to your liking, the $2,500 bonus for the extended-range models can be stacked with a 0% financing deal for 48 months that’s available on all trim levels.

The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning with the standard-range battery has an EPA-rated range of 240 miles on a full charge, while the extended-range pack ups the travel distance to 320 miles for the Pro, XLT and Lariat trims, while the Platinum has an EPA-rated range of 300 miles because of its larger 22-inch wheels.