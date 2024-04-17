Ford has resumed shipping the 2024 F-150 Lightning electric truck to dealers following a hiatus of over two months, which began in February 2024 due to a quality issue.

The Dearborn automaker issued a stop-ship order on the 2024 F-150 Lightning on February 9 after an undisclosed quality problem. There was no indication of when that would end, even though production was still underway at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan.

Get Fully Charged America's best-selling electric truck. The F-150 Lightning probably gets less credit than it deserves. It was the best-selling electric truck in the U.S. last year and Ford has posted solid Q1 2024 results as well. It also has a new 'Flash' trim for this year with reduced prices for most other trims. A 320-mile EPA range is nothing to balk at either.

That said, the 2024 F-150 Lightning is now available to order again. The starting MSRP for the base XLT is $62,995. It has an EPA-estimated range of 240 miles from a 98-kilowatt-hour standard battery pack. The Platinum gets a 300-mile range thanks to a larger 131 kWh battery pack. That starts at $84,995.

Here are the prices for the 2024 F-150 Lightning:

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Trims MSRP (excluding $2,095 destination and delivery) XLT Standard Range (240 miles) $62,995 Flash Extended Range (320 miles) $67,995 Lariat Extended Range (320 miles) $76,995 Platinum Extended Range (300 miles) $84,995

Updates to the latest model year include a new Flash trim, Ford’s patented ‘vapor injection heat pump’ to optimize energy efficiency in cold climates, and an updated gauge cluster featuring an estimated charging completion time.

Despite the stop-ship order, sales of the F-150 Lightning remained robust in the first quarter of the year. To counter industry headwinds, the automaker reduced prices and focused on clearing the substantial inventory of MY2023 electric trucks. Ford ended Q1 2024 with 7,743 Lightning sales, up 80% compared to the same period last year.

The news comes at a time when Ford slashed two-thirds of its workforce at the F-150 Lightning plant to bolster its focus on the production of gas and hybrid trucks. That’s partly due to a slowdown in the rate of EV adoption, although quarterly numbers prove it remains the fastest-growing car segment—non-Tesla EV sales are especially increasing rapidly.

With the roll-out of the Tesla NACS charging adapter this year—InsideEVs found that it works perfectly with the Tesla Supercharger—the Lightning may soon be able to get its momentum back.