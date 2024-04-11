Ford once again updated the pricing of the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup model, this time lowering the MSRP by up to $5,500.

According to CarsDirect, a Ford bulletin sent to dealers changes prices of three trim levels—XLT, Flash, and Lariat—with effect on April 5th. The entry-level Pro and top-of-the-line Platinum trim prices remain unchanged.

Get Fully Charged

Ford F-150 Lightning is America’s best-selling electric truck

With more than 24,000 units delivered in 2023 and almost 8,000 in Q1 2024, the Ford F-150 Lightning remains the best-selling electric truck in the U.S. This year, the model's biggest EV competitor might be the Tesla Cybertruck and ramping-up Chevrolet Silverado EV.

According to the article, the biggest price change concerns the Flash trim, which can be ordered for $5,500 less than before. It's interesting because three months ago, most of the trims received a noticeable price increase.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning price changes (MSRP):

  • Pro (SR): no change
  • XLT (SR): down $2,000 (or 3.1%) to $62,995
  • Flash (ER): down $5,500 (or 7.5%) to $67,995
  • Lariat (ER): down $2,500 (or 3.1%) to $76,995
  • Platinum(ER): no change

* SR—Standard Range battery, ER—Extended Range battery

The Ford F-150 Lightning is also qualified for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, as long as the MSRP (excluding destination charge) is under $80,000.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SR 18-in $54,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $49,590
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18-in $62,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $57,590
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash ER 20-in $67,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $62,590
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20-in $76,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $71,590
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22-in $84,995 +$2,095 N/A $87,090
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Blk ER 22-in $92,995 +$2,095 N/A $95,090

Ford's website still lists the 2023 model year F-150 Lightning, which has different prices and had some big discounts in the past.

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black

2024 F-150 Lightning Platinum Black exterior front three-quarter view driver side
29 Photos
2024 F-150 Lightning Platinum Black exterior front three-quarter view driver side 2024 F-150 Lightning Platinum Black exterior front three-quarter view 2024 F-150 Lightning Platinum Black exterior front view 2024 F-150 Lightning Platinum Black exterior rear three-quarter view with black tonneau cover 2024 F-150 Lightning Platinum Black exterior side view 2024 F-150 Lightning Platinum Black wheel 2024 F-150 Lightning Platinum Black badge

Special Discount For Tesla Owners

Another interesting thing is that, according to a separate report from CarsDirect, Ford has introduced a special $1,500 discount to attract Tesla owners.

The Tesla Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash ($1,500) was introduced on April 3rd and concerns both the 2023 and 2024 model year Ford F-150 Lightning. The incentive is for those who own or lease a 2008 or newer Tesla. It will be available through July 8th.

Get the InsideEvs Newsletter
Sign Up Today

See also

ford us ev sales 2024 q1 Ford U.S. EV Sales Almost Doubled In Q1 2024 To Over 20,000
ford f150 lightning high mileage battery life 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Owner Drove Almost 100,000 Miles. Battery Health Is 97%
2024 ford mustang mache prices 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Prices: Starting At $39,995, $60,000 For Rally Trim
update mache ford 2024 online The Updated 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Now Available For Online Order
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com