Ford once again updated the pricing of the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup model, this time lowering the MSRP by up to $5,500.

According to CarsDirect, a Ford bulletin sent to dealers changes prices of three trim levels—XLT, Flash, and Lariat—with effect on April 5th. The entry-level Pro and top-of-the-line Platinum trim prices remain unchanged.

Get Fully Charged Ford F-150 Lightning is America’s best-selling electric truck With more than 24,000 units delivered in 2023 and almost 8,000 in Q1 2024, the Ford F-150 Lightning remains the best-selling electric truck in the U.S. This year, the model's biggest EV competitor might be the Tesla Cybertruck and ramping-up Chevrolet Silverado EV.

According to the article, the biggest price change concerns the Flash trim, which can be ordered for $5,500 less than before. It's interesting because three months ago, most of the trims received a noticeable price increase.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning price changes (MSRP):

Pro (SR): no change

XLT (SR): down $2,000 (or 3.1%) to $62,995

Flash (ER): down $5,500 (or 7.5%) to $67,995

Lariat (ER): down $2,500 (or 3.1%) to $76,995

Platinum(ER): no change

* SR—Standard Range battery, ER—Extended Range battery

The Ford F-150 Lightning is also qualified for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, as long as the MSRP (excluding destination charge) is under $80,000.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SR 18-in $54,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $49,590 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18-in $62,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $57,590 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash ER 20-in $67,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $62,590 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20-in $76,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $71,590 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22-in $84,995 +$2,095 N/A $87,090 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Blk ER 22-in $92,995 +$2,095 N/A $95,090

Ford's website still lists the 2023 model year F-150 Lightning, which has different prices and had some big discounts in the past.

Special Discount For Tesla Owners

Another interesting thing is that, according to a separate report from CarsDirect, Ford has introduced a special $1,500 discount to attract Tesla owners.

The Tesla Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash ($1,500) was introduced on April 3rd and concerns both the 2023 and 2024 model year Ford F-150 Lightning. The incentive is for those who own or lease a 2008 or newer Tesla. It will be available through July 8th.