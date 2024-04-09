Ford’s turning up the heat on its compact EV crossover, the Mustang Mach-E. Equipped with better charging times, more choices, and more range, Ford is setting up the car to fight hard against competitors like the Tesla Model Y. Oh, and the internet-breaking Mach-E Rally edition is finally available for order.

For 2024, Ford’s updates to the Mustang Mach-E have been more related to under the skin, and trim streamlining, rather than a full visual update. The Mach E still comes in four trims, Select, Premium, GT, and now the new Mustang Mach-E Rally trim. The California Route-1 trim has been cut for 2024.

Get Fully Charged The Ford Mustang Mach-E is starting to pick up sales The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a solid EV option, yet it has not sold nearly as well as cars like the Tesla Model Y. Price cuts, and now an update should help the Mach-E sell better.

All Mustang Mach-E trims get a bump in range, and improvement in charging ability, and the Performance upgrade-equipped models are even faster than before. Ford spokesperson Emma Berg says much of these improvements are directly due to Ford’s new in-house developed rear e-motor, which is now equipped on all Mach-E models for 2024. This new e-motor is lighter than the old one and has more torque (up to 100 ft-lbs more). Also, Ford’s improved powertrain control management allows for better charge times. This all sounds like a win for the Mustang Mach-E.

On paper, those changes appear to have paid off. The 2024 Mach-E gains a notable bump in range. Ford says that all Mach-E models have a 10 to 20-mile bump in range for 2024. The RWD Premium models now are comfortably above the magical 300-mile range threshold; at 320 miles, the new Mach E’s improved range should keep range anxiety at bay here.

Arguably, the most exciting updates to the Mustang Mach-E are its performance-oriented updates. The GT trim is no longer a two-tier affair, as the old GT Performance Edition package’s upgrades have just been standardized on the regular GT. Now, all GT models will have the sport seats, MagneRide Damping System, and Brembo brake calipers.

But, for 2024, there is a new Performance upgrade software upgrade that can make the GT model even faster than it already is. When installed on the Mach-E GT, it will slingshot the car from 0-60 in as little as 3.3 seconds, down from 3.8 seconds. Ford says is quicker than the Tesla Model Y Performance and the Porsche Macan 4 Electric. The quarter-mile happens in a blisteringly quick 11.8 seconds. This is all possible due to the new rear e-motor. When coupled with the front motor, the Mach-E can generate a staggering 700 ft-lbs of torque. This unlockable feature is either $995 when purchased alone, or $795 when purchased alongside the the new bronze appearance package, which is $1,995. Like other software-based upgrades, Ford says the upgrade can be purchased and seamlessly integrated at a later date.

The cream of the crop is now the Mustang Mach-E Rally. Basically, Ford’s taken the already good Mach-E GT (with the optional Performance Upgrade installed), raised it by an inch and decked it out with a fleet of rally-inspired off-road kit. These upgrades do take their toll on the range. The Mach-E Rally can only manage 265 miles, despite having the same battery as the range-leading, 320-mile range Mach-E Premium (RWD).

Pricing is simpler for 2024, too. The Mach-E standard range Select RWD trim starts at $41,890 and tops out at $48,890 for the extended-range AWD variant. The Mach-E Premium Standard range RWD starts at $45,890 and stops at $51,890 for the extended-range AWD model. The GT model is $55,890 not including options like the Bronze appearance package or the Performance upgrade. Finally, the Rally trim tops out at $61,890. All of these prices include the $1,895 destination fee. Unfortunately, the Mach-E does not qualify for the IRA’s EV tax credit when purchased, but it may qualify via a lease.

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E lineup is now available to order online.

