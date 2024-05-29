The entire lineup of 2024 Rivian R1T premium pickup versions was officially listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website, revealing range and energy consumption numbers.

Several battery and powertrain configurations are compared, including the new Standard, Standard+, and Max battery packs. Unlike the Rivian R1S, there are no changes compared to the manufacturer's initial estimates (aside from one small range difference), while the energy consumption results are slightly surprising.

Get Fully Charged Rivian R1T lineup The Rivian R1T is available with a total of four battery options (Standard, Standard+, Large and Max). The default powertrain configuration is Dual-Motor all-wheel drive. For Standard+, Large, and Max packs, there is a Performance powertrain option, while the Large pack can also get a Quad-Motor version.

Driving Range

The 2024 Rivian R1T, with default 21-inch road tires, has an EPA Combined range of 270-410 miles, depending on the battery and powertrain configuration. The larger 22-inch and 20-inch all-terrain (AT) wheels cut the range slightly—the lowest result is 255 miles.

The entry-level Rivian R1T with a Standard battery (106 kilowatt-hours) and the default Dual-Motor (DM) all-wheel drive powertrain has a driving range of 270 miles (255 miles with optional 22-inch wheels). These results (and most of the next ones) mirror R1S's results.

R1T DM (Std) 21-in: 270 miles

R1T DM (Std) 22-in: 255 miles

[down 15 miles or 5.5% vs. 21-inch wheels]

The switch to a 121-kWh Standard+ battery increases the range to 315 miles (21-inch wheels). That's 45 miles or almost 17% more than with a Standard battery.

This number decreases noticeably with optional wheels:

R1T DM (Std+) AT 20-in: 277 miles (the manufacturer initially expected 280 miles)

[down 38 miles or 12.1% vs. 21-inch wheels]

R1T DM (Std+) 22-in: 300 miles

[down 15 miles or 5% vs. 21-inch wheels]

Next is Rivian's first 135-kWh battery (Large). It offers up to 352 miles of EPA range—37 miles or 12% more than the Standard+. Here is a comparison for different wheels:

R1T DM (Large) AT 20-in: 307 miles

[down 45 miles or 12.8% vs. 21-inch wheels]

R1T DM (Large) 22-in: 341 miles

[down 11 miles or 3.1% vs. 21-inch wheels]

Finally, the Max battery pack (about 149 kWh). It's the longest-range Rivian EV with up to 410 miles of range (10 more miles than the R1S, which gets 400 miles EPA). Here is a comparison for different wheels:

R1T DM (Max) AT 20-in: 355 miles

[down 55 miles or 13.4% vs. 21-inch wheels]

R1T DM (Max) 22-in: 380 miles

[down 30 miles or 7.3% vs. 21-inch wheels]

As we can see, the all-terrain (AT) reduces the R1T's range by more than one-tenth, while the bigger road tires reduce it by several percent (usually about 5%).

The EPA range and energy consumption numbers for the Performance Dual-Motor powertrain (a $5,000 option) are the same as for the non-performance version, so we skipped them entirely in this report. The difference seems to be simply a higher power output.

However, the energy consumption is noticeably higher when it comes to the Quad-Motor all-wheel drive powertrain (available only with the Large battery). The Rivian R1T with four motors has an EPA range of 328 miles—24 miles, or 6.8% less than the Dual-Motor version. Here is a comparison for different wheels:

R1T QM (Large) AT 20-in: 274 miles

[down 54 miles or 16.5% vs. 21-inch wheels]

R1T QM (Large) 22-in: 303 miles

[down 25 miles or 7.6% vs. 21-inch wheels]

Let's see the results on the chart:

* Battery packs: Std—Standard, Std+—Standard+, Large—Large, Max—Max; wheels: all-terrain (AT); powertrains: DM—Dual-Motor (the same numbers for Performance version), QM—Quad-Motor



Energy Consumption

EPA energy consumption (Combined) of the 2024 Rivian R1T with the default 21-inch wheels and road tires varies between 401 and 462 watt-hours per mile (2.2-2.5 miles/kWh), including charging losses:

R1T Std DM 21-in: 449 Wh/mi (2.2 mi/kWh)

R1T Std+ DM 21-in: 438 Wh/mi (2.3 mi/kWh)

R1T Large DM 21-in: 432 Wh/mi (2.3 mi/kWh)

R1T Max DM 21-in: 401 Wh/mi (2.5 mi/kWh)

R1T Large QM 21-in: 462 Wh/mi (2.2 mi/kWh)

The biggest surprise is that the version equipped with the largest Max battery (theoretically the heaviest) is the most efficient. We would instead expect that the smaller the battery, the higher the efficiency.

We don't know whether it has something to do with the test procedure, but the Standard and Standard+ versions were tested according to the 2-cycle EPA test rather than the full 5-cycle one. Another reason could be a different battery chemistry in the smaller packs (heavier cells, higher internal losses).

The Quad-Motor version is the least efficient, which gets 2.2 miles per kWh (1.9 mi/kWh with 20-inch AT wheels).

Here are the detailed results (DM and Performance DM numbers are the same):

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std)

The Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) with 21-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 75 MPGe or about 449 watt-hours per mile (2.2 miles/kWh).

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 21-in

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 270 miles (434 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi or 2.2 miles/kWh

78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi or 2.3 miles/kWh

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi or 2.1 miles/kWh

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 22-in

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 22-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 255 miles (410 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi or 2.1 miles/kWh

74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi or 2.2 miles/kWh

66 MPGe: 511 Wh/mi or 2.0 miles/kWh

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+)

The Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) with 21-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 77 MPGe, or about 438 watt-hours per mile (2.3 miles/kWh).

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 277 miles (446 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 65 MPGe: 518 Wh/mi or 1.9 miles/kWh

68 MPGe: 496 Wh/mi or 2.0 miles/kWh

62 MPGe: 544 Wh/mi or 1.8 miles/kWh

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 21-in

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 315 miles (507 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi or 2.3 miles/kWh

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh

74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi or 2.2 miles/kWh

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 22-in

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 22-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 300 miles (483 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi or 2.1 miles/kWh

76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi or 2.3 miles/kWh

68 MPGe: 496 Wh/mi or 2.0 miles/kWh

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large)

The Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) with 21-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 78 MPGe or about 432 watt-hours per mile (2.3 miles/kWh).

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 307 miles (494 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 68 MPGe: 496 Wh/mi or 2.0 miles/kWh

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi or 2.1 miles/kWh

64 MPGe: 527 Wh/mi or 1.9 miles/kWh

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 21-in

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 352 miles (566 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi or 2.3 miles/kWh

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh

74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi or 2.2 miles/kWh

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 22-in

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 22-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 341 miles (549 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi or 2.3 miles/kWh

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi or 2.1 miles/kWh

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max)

The Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) with 21-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 84 MPGe or about 401 watt-hours per mile (2.5 miles/kWh).

This is the highest result across the lineup.

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 355 miles (571 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi or 2.2 miles/kWh

78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi or 2.3 miles/kWh

67 MPGe: 503 Wh/mi or 2 miles/kWh

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 21-in

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 410 miles (660 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi or 2.3 miles/kWh

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 22-in

2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 22-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 380 miles (611 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi or 2.3 miles/kWh

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi or 2.1 miles/kWh

2024 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large)

The Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) with 21-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 73 MPGe or about 462 watt-hours per mile (2.2 miles/kWh).

Interestingly, a QM version with 20-inch road tires is rated, but it's not available in Rivian's configurator.

2024 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) AT 20-in

2024 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) AT 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 274 miles (441 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi or 1.9 miles/kWh

65 MPGe: 518 Wh/mi or 1.9 miles/kWh

60 MPGe: 562 Wh/mi or 1.8 miles/kWh

2024 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 21-in

2024 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 328 miles (528 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi or 2.2 miles/kWh

76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi or 2.3 miles/kWh

69 MPGe: 488 Wh/mi or 2 miles/kWh

2024 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 22-in

2024 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 22-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 303 miles (488 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 68 MPGe: 496 Wh/mi or 2 miles/kWh

73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi or 2.2 miles/kWh

63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi or 1.9 miles/kWh

Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are noticeably lower than the combined values. We estimate the EPA Highway range might be roughly 15-30 miles (or several percent) lower. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses (calculation using a simple proportion is incorrect).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 21-in AWD 106 270 mi 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 22-in AWD 106 255 mi 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in AWD 121 277 mi 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 21-in AWD 121 315 mi 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 22-in AWD 121 300 mi 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in AWD 121 277 mi 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) 21-in AWD 121 315 mi 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) 22-in AWD 121 300 mi 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in AWD 135 307 mi 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 21-in AWD 135 352 mi 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 22-in AWD 135 341 mi 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in AWD 135 307 mi 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) 21-in AWD 135 352 mi 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) 22-in AWD 135 341 mi 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in AWD 149 355 mi 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 21-in AWD 149 410 mi 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 22-in AWD 149 380 mi 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in AWD 149 355 mi 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) 21-in AWD 149 410 mi 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) 22-in AWD 149 380 mi 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) AT 20-in AWD 135 274 mi 3.0 2024 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 21-in AWD 135 328 mi 3.0 2024 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 22-in AWD 135 303 mi 3.0

* rough battery capacity and acceleration values

22 Photos

Pricing

The 2024 Rivian R1T starts at an MSRP of $69,900 (plus a $1,800 destination charge). All versions under $80,000 are qualified for a $3,750 federal tax credit (a full $7,500 incentive might be available through leasing). The entry-level Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) has an effective minimum cost of $67,950. Adding options might ereadilyincrease the cost to around $100,000.

* Performance Dual-Motor AWD powertrain is a $5,000 option.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 21-in $69,900 +$1,800 $3,750 $67,950 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 22-in $72,400 +$1,800 $3,750 $70,450 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in $76,850 +$1,800 $3,750 $74,900 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 21-in $73,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $71,050 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 22-in $75,500 +$1,800 $3,750 $73,550 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in $81,850 +$1,800 N/A $83,650 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) 21-in $78,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $76,050 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) 22-in $80,500 +$1,800 N/A $82,300 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in $82,500 +$1,800 N/A $84,300 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 21-in $79,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $77,050 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 22-in $81,500 +$1,800 N/A $83,300 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in $87,850 +$1,800 N/A $89,650 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) 21-in $84,000 +$1,800 N/A $85,800 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) 22-in $86,500 +$1,800 N/A $88,300 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in $92,850 +$1,800 N/A $94,650 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 21-in $89,000 +$1,800 N/A $90,800 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 22-in $91,500 +$1,800 N/A $93,300 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in $97,850 +$1,800 N/A $99,650 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) 21-in $94,000 +$1,800 N/A $95,800 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) 22-in $96,500 +$1,800 N/A $98,300 2024 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) AT 20-in $90,850 +$1,800 N/A $92,650 2024 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 21-in $87,000 +$1,800 N/A $88,800 2024 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 22-in $89,500 +$1,800 N/A $91,300

Most recently, Rivian applied substantial price cuts to new vehicles in its existing inventory, which is also an interesting option.