The 2024 Rivian R1S and Rivian R1T are now listed by the IRS as eligible for the $3,750 federal tax credit.

We already knew that the R1S and R1T with Large and Max battery packs qualified for half of the maximum incentive ($7,500) but official confirmation about the all-new Standard and Standard+ battery packs was missing.

Get Fully Charged Rivian expands its EV lineup Rivian currently offers two models: the R1S seven-seat SUV and the R1T pickup, both in multiple versions. In the coming years, the lineup will be expanded by smaller and more affordable R2 and R3 models.

As we can see on the fueleconomy.gov website, all Rivian R1S and R1T versions, under the $80,000 price cap, qualify for the $3,750 incentive.

The list includes five R1S versions (Dual Standard, Dual Standard+, Perf. Dual Standard+, Dual Large and Quad Large) and seven R1T versions (Dual Standard, Dual Standard+, Perf. Dual Standard+, Dual Large , Perf. Dual Large, Dual Max and Quad Large). A few types are missing, but their MSRPs are above $80,000.

All Rivian R1S and R1T under an MSRP of $80,000 are qualified for the incentive when purchasing. Specifically, the new more affordable battery versions: Standard and Standard+.

The $3,750 incentive means that Rivian meets only one out of two battery-related requirements. Meeting both (for critical minerals and battery components) would allow it to secure the full amount of $7,500. However, the full amount might be available through leasing since battery-related requirements are not present when leasing.

Below, we listed all Rivian EV configurations (mostly Standard and Standard+) that qualify for the $3,750 federal tax credit, including powertrain, battery and wheel options:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Std) 21-in $74,900 +$1,800 $3,750 $72,950 2024 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Std) 22-in $77,400 +$1,800 $3,750 $75,450 2024 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Std+) 21-in $78,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $76,050 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 21-in $69,900 +$1,800 $3,750 $67,950 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 22-in $72,400 +$1,800 $3,750 $70,450 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in $76,850 +$1,800 $3,750 $74,900 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 21-in $73,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $71,050 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 22-in $75,500 +$1,800 $3,750 $73,550 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) 21-in $78,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $76,050 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 21-in $79,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $77,050

The base Rivian R1S starts at an MSRP of $74,900, while the R1T pickup starts at $69,900. Those are the prices for a Standard battery (106 kilowatt-hours), Dual Motor all-wheel drive powertrain and 21-inch wheels.

There are three other battery options: Standard+ (121 kWh for $3,100 more), Large (135 kWh for $9,100 more) and Max (149 kWh for $19,100 more). Switching to a Performance Dual Motor powertrain costs $5,000, while a Quad Motor costs $8,000. Please note that not all battery and powertrain options can be selected in the same configuration. Below, we attached the full Rivian EV pricelist:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Std) 21-in $74,900 +$1,800 $3,750 $72,950 2024 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Std) 22-in $77,400 +$1,800 $3,750 $75,450 2024 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in $81,600 +$1,800 N/A $83,400 2024 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Std+) 21-in $78,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $76,050 2024 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Std+) 22-in $80,500 +$1,800 N/A $82,300 2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in $86,600 +$1,800 N/A $88,400 2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD (Std+) 21-in $83,000 +$1,800 N/A $84,800 2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD (Std+) 22-in $85,500 +$1,800 N/A $87,300 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in $87,600 +$1,800 N/A $89,400 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Large) 21-in $84,000 +$1,800 N/A $85,800 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Large) 22-in $86,500 +$1,800 N/A $88,300 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in $92,600 +$1,800 N/A $94,400 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD (Large) 21-in $89,000 +$1,800 N/A $90,800 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD (Large) 22-in $91,500 +$1,800 N/A $93,300 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in $97,600 +$1,800 N/A $99,400 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Max) 21-in $94,000 +$1,800 N/A $95,800 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD (Max) 22-in $96,500 +$1,800 N/A $98,300 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in $102,600 +$1,800 N/A $104,400 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD (Max) 21-in $99,000 +$1,800 N/A $100,800 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD (Max) 22-in $101,500 +$1,800 N/A $103,300 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD (Large) AT 20-in $95,600 +$1,800 N/A $97,400 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD (Large) 21-in $92,000 +$1,800 N/A $93,800 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD (Large) 22-in $94,500 +$1,800 N/A $96,300 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 21-in $69,900 +$1,800 $3,750 $67,950 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 22-in $72,400 +$1,800 $3,750 $70,450 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in $76,850 +$1,800 $3,750 $74,900 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 21-in $73,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $71,050 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 22-in $75,500 +$1,800 $3,750 $73,550 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in $81,850 +$1,800 N/A $83,650 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) 21-in $78,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $76,050 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) 22-in $80,500 +$1,800 N/A $82,300 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in $82,500 +$1,800 N/A $84,300 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 21-in $79,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $77,050 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 22-in $81,500 +$1,800 N/A $83,300 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in $87,850 +$1,800 N/A $89,650 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) 21-in $84,000 +$1,800 N/A $85,800 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) 22-in $86,500 +$1,800 N/A $88,300 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in $92,850 +$1,800 N/A $94,650 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 21-in $89,000 +$1,800 N/A $90,800 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 22-in $91,500 +$1,800 N/A $93,300 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in $97,850 +$1,800 N/A $99,650 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) 21-in $94,000 +$1,800 N/A $95,800 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) 22-in $96,500 +$1,800 N/A $98,300 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) AT 20-in $90,850 +$1,800 N/A $92,650 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 21-in $87,000 +$1,800 N/A $88,800 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 22-in $89,500 +$1,800 N/A $91,300

The delivery charge for Rivian EVs is $1,800.