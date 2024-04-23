Rivian is offering up to $5,000 in discounts on its R1S and R1T electric vehicles when trading in an older gas-burning SUV, as well as one year of free charging on the company’s Adventure Network of DC fast chargers. The offer went into effect yesterday during Earth Day and is valid for deliveries that happen until June 30, 2024. The free charging starts on May 1, 2024, or the day you take delivery of a new R1 vehicle.

The trade-in vehicles that are eligible for the discount must be from a 2018 or newer model year and include SUVs from Ford, Toyota, Jeep, Audi and BMW.

Get Fully Charged Rivian sweetens the deal for people looking to switch to electric The Rivian R1S and R1T all-electric adventure vehicles have never been exactly affordable, but neither are some competing gas-burning SUVs. So to sweeten the deal for people looking to make the switch to an EV, the California-based automaker is offering a discount of up to $5,000 when trading in a 2018 or newer combustion SUV.

Here’s the complete list of eligible trade-in vehicles that could land you a discount of up to $5,000 when buying or leasing a new R1T pickup or R1S SUV, according to Rivian:

2018 or newer Audi: Q5, Q7, Q8

2018 or newer BMW: X3, X5, X7

2018 or newer Ford: F-150, Explorer, Expedition, Bronco (excluding Bronco Sport)

2018 or newer Jeep: Grand Cherokee, Wrangler, Gladiator

2018 or newer Toyota: Tacoma, Tundra, Highlander, 4Runner

As for the discounts, the maximum $5,000 reduction is only available for the R1T pickup with the Max Pack battery. Meanwhile, the R1T with the Standard or Standard+ battery gets a discount of $3,000, the R1T with the Large Pack gets $4,000 off and the R1S with the Large Pack can benefit from a $1,000 cut when trading in.

2022 Rivian R1T 2022 Rivian R1S

Rivian says that the most affordable model in its inventory is the R1T with the Standard Pack battery, which starts at $69,900 after the $3,000 discount has been applied. Furthermore, buyers have the option to apply the $3,750 tax credit as a down payment for qualifying purchases. To buy a new Rivian R1T or R1S and take advantage of this deal, buyers have to pay a $1,000 non-refundable deposit to reserve a vehicle configuration on the automaker’s website

But what do you think? Let us know in the comments below if this sort of deal is up your alley.