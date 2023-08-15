The Rivian R1T, in the all-new Dual-Motor (DM) powertrain configuration, brings noticeable range and efficiency improvements over the more powerful Quad-Motor (QM) version.

The new Rivian R1T DM entered series production in May and recently received its first EPA range and efficiency ratings for the Large Pack battery version with 21-inch and 22-inch wheels. The results are pretty good for the in-house developed and produced Enduro motors.

The EPA Combined range of the Rivian R1T DM Large Pack with 21-inch wheels is 352 miles (two miles more than initially estimated by the manufacturer). The 22-inch wheel version has an EPA Combined range of 341 miles - 21 miles more than initially anticipated by Rivian (320 miles). The numbers are the same for the two standard and Performance versions.

The EPA website does not include the 20-inch version yet, but Rivian estimates 300 miles for the 20-inch all-terrain (AT) wheels.

Dual-Motor AWD (DM AWD): 533 hp, 610 ft-lbs, 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds

Large Battery (21-inch): 352 miles (566 km) Large Battery (22-inch): 341 miles (549 km)

Performance Dual-Motor AWD (Perf. DM AWD): 665 hp, 829 ft-lbs, 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds

Large Battery (21-inch): 352 miles (566 km) Large Battery (22-inch): 341 miles (549 km)



If we compare the R1T DM with R1T QM with the same wheel size, it turns out that the DM has noticeably more range, while using the same battery pack (at a lower price).

Rivian R1T Quad-Motor AWD: 835 hp, 908 ft-lbs, 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds

Large Battery (21-inch): 328 miles (528 km) - 24 miles (or 6.8%) less

Large Battery (22-inch): 303 miles (488 km) - 38 miles (or 11%) less

The improved range is a result of higher efficiency (the battery pack is the same). Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2023 Rivian R1T DM is estimated at:

21-inch wheels: 78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)

[6.5% lower energy consumption than QM] 21-inch wheels: 76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

The numbers clearly indicate that as long as the Quad-Motor capability and power are not necessary, the Dual-Motor version is a more reasonable choice from a cost and range/efficiency perspective.

2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch

2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 352 miles (566 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)

74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi (283 Wh/km)

2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch

2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 341 miles (549 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km)

2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch

2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 352 miles (566 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)

74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi (283 Wh/km)

2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch

2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 341 miles (549 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km)

Below, we attached the full list of Rivian R1T versions, including the Dual-Motor Standard Pack, and Dual-Motor Max Pack, which have not yet launched.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Std Pack, 21-inch AWD 270 mi*

(434 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Std Pack, 22-inch AWD 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 135* 300 mi*

(483 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch AWD 135* 352 mi

(566 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch AWD 135* 341 mi

(549 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 335 mi*

(539 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch AWD 400 mi*

(644 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch AWD 360 mi*

(579 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 135* 300 mi*

(483 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch AWD 135* 352 mi

(566 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch AWD 135* 341 mi

(549 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 335 mi*

(539 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch AWD 400 mi*

(644 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch AWD 360 mi*

(579 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 135* 289 mi**

(465 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h) 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch AWD 135* 328 mi

(528 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h) 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch AWD 135* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values; acceleration depends on the exact configuration

** Rivian's website indicates 274 miles of range in the case of the 20-inch (AT) wheels, which differs from the 289 miles in the EPA report. It might be because the EPA report is for road tires rather than all-terrain. However, only AT wheels are available for the 20-inch size.

All Rivian R1Ts can tow up to 11,000 lbs (4,990 kg).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Std Pack, 21-inch $73,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $71,050 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Std Pack, 22-inch $75,500 +$1,800 $3,750 $73,550 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch $82,500 +$1,800 N/A $84,300 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch $79,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $77,050 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch $81,500 +$1,800 N/A $83,300 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch $92,850 +$1,800 N/A $94,650 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch $89,000 +$1,800 N/A $90,800 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch $91,500 +$1,800 N/A $93,300 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch $87,850 +$1,800 N/A $89,650 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch $84,000 +$1,800 N/A $85,800 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch $86,500 +$1,800 N/A $88,300 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch $97,850 +$1,800 N/A $99,650 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch $94,000 +$1,800 N/A $95,800 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch $96,500 +$1,800 N/A $98,300 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch $90,850 +$1,800 N/A $92,650 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch $87,000 +$1,800 N/A $88,800 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch $89,500 +$1,800 N/A $91,300

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.