Rivian offers some of the most intriguing electric vehicles on the market. The R1T and R1S both offer excellent off-road capabilities and supercar-rivaling performance. Along with their impressive specs, Quad-Motor Rivians come with a substantial warranty.

All Quad-Motor Rivian R1T and R1S vehicles come with a basic warranty lasting five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. This puts Rivian in the upper echelon in terms of basic warranties. Kia, Genesis, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, and Jaguar are the only other automakers offering a basic warranty to this magnitude.

The Quad-Motor variants also have an eight-year or 175,000-mile battery and drivetrain warranty. The federal government mandates eight years or 100,000 miles, so Rivian's covers 75 percent more mileage.

While the Quad-Motor warranties are notable, the less expensive Dual-Motor Rivians come with a more restricted warranty. Dual-Motor Rivian R1T and R1S vehicles have a basic warranty lasting four years or 50,000 miles. While the drivetrain warranty will still last eight years or 175,000 miles, the battery warranty will reduce to eight years or 150,000 miles.

Here's a screenshot of the warranty info from Rivian's website:

Nevertheless, a basic warranty of four years or 50,000 miles is commonplace with high-end vehicles. Tesla, Polestar, BMW, and Mercedes all offer four-year basic warranties. Moreover, the Ford F-150 Lightning only offers a three-year or 36,000-mile basic and a five-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

