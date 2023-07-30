Rivian offers some of the most intriguing electric vehicles on the market. The R1T and R1S both offer excellent off-road capabilities and supercar-rivaling performance. Along with their impressive specs, Quad-Motor Rivians come with a substantial warranty. 

All Quad-Motor Rivian R1T and R1S vehicles come with a basic warranty lasting five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. This puts Rivian in the upper echelon in terms of basic warranties. Kia, Genesis, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, and Jaguar are the only other automakers offering a basic warranty to this magnitude. 

The Quad-Motor variants also have an eight-year or 175,000-mile battery and drivetrain warranty. The federal government mandates eight years or 100,000 miles, so Rivian's covers 75 percent more mileage. 

More Rivian Info

rivian opens dual motor standard pack orders Rivian Updates Configurator With Dual-Motor, Standard Battery Pack Options
rivian r1t performance dual motor showcase video Rivian Showcases Performance Dual-Motor R1T In Giggle-Filled Customer Video

While the Quad-Motor warranties are notable, the less expensive Dual-Motor Rivians come with a more restricted warranty. Dual-Motor Rivian R1T and R1S vehicles have a basic warranty lasting four years or 50,000 miles. While the drivetrain warranty will still last eight years or 175,000 miles, the battery warranty will reduce to eight years or 150,000 miles. 

Here's a screenshot of the warranty info from Rivian's website:

external_image

Nevertheless, a basic warranty of four years or 50,000 miles is commonplace with high-end vehicles. Tesla, Polestar, BMW, and Mercedes all offer four-year basic warranties. Moreover, the Ford F-150 Lightning only offers a three-year or 36,000-mile basic and a five-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. 

Gallery: 2022 Rivian R1S First Drive

White Rivian R1S charging on Rivian Waypoint charger
24 Photos
White Rivian R1S charging on Rivian Waypoint charger Rivian R1S in Compass Yellow side view Rivian R1S in Compass Yellow downhill Rivian R1S on Canyon Red side view Rivian R1S off road Rivian R1S First Drive Rivian R1S in Canyon Red

Source: Rivian via Rivian Forums

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com