California-based EV startup Rivian published a new video on its official YouTube channel that showcases one of the first all-electric R1T pickup trucks fitted with its proprietary Performance Dual-Motor setup.

In the video embedded at the top of this page, several potential customers as well as a few current owners of Rivian vehicles go on the streets of New York to get a taste of the firm’s electric motor that was developed and is being built in-house.

The dual-motor setup went into production at the marque’s factory in Normal, Illinois in February after five months of construction for the assembly line. By April, over 600 powertrains had been made, most of which were fitted to the updated Electric Delivery Vans (EDVs) made for Amazon.

Gallery: 2022 Rivian R1T

9 Photos

However, the company’s passenger vehicles – the R1T pickup and R1S SUV – can also be specced with the proprietary drive unit, with the first truck powered by the Enduro unit rolling off the assembly line in May.

According to Rivian’s website, the Performance Dual-Motor all-wheel drive option offers 665 horsepower and 829 pound-feet (1,124 Newton-meters) of torque, as well as being able to tow up to 11,000 pounds (4,990 kilograms) in the R1T and 7,700 lbs (3,493 kg) in the R1S. The 0 to 60 miles per hour sprint is done in as little as 3.5 seconds, while the estimated range is between 350 and 400 miles (563-643 km), depending on the battery pack and wheels.

The base dual-motor AWD powertrain delivers 533 hp and 610 lb-ft (827 Nm) of torque, while the top-spec quad-motor AWD setup can send as much as 835 hp and 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm) of torque to all four wheels. The former comes with just four driving modes – All-Purpose, Snow, All-Terrain, and Towing – while the Performance spec adds a Sport Mode and the latter comes with five more modes: Rally, Drift, Rock Crawl, Soft Sand, and Conserve.

The Rivian R1T starts at $73,000 for the base AWD setup with the smallest battery, while the Performance trim is another $5,000. The Quad-Motor trim is an additional $8,000 over the base price.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.