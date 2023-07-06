Online retailer Amazon now has over 5,000 Rivian Electric Delivery Vans (EDVs) in its United States fleet, a milestone that has been reached one year after the first batch of Rivian-made vans hit the road in July 2022.

At the end of March, Amazon had deployed 3,000 Rivian EDVs that served 500 cities and regions in the US, so in three months it almost doubled its EDV fleet and is now using the zero-emissions vehicles made in Normal, Illinois, to make deliveries in more than 800 cities in the country.

The e-commerce giant says that the Rivian-made vans have delivered more than 150 million packages across the US and that the blue vehicles are now hitting the road in Alpharetta, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Miami, Omaha, Orlando, and Rochester.

Gallery: Amazon Electric Delivery Vehicle

20 Photos

Back in 2019, Amazon committed to becoming a net-zero carbon company by 2040, and as part of this pledge, it announced a partnership with Rivian to bring 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road globally by 2030.

As of today, with 5,000 EDVs on American roads, the online retailer reached the five percent mark of its goal, but seeing how Rivian is gradually ramping up production at its plant in Illinois, with the EDV being the main focus at the moment, it’s feasible that the two brands will successfully complete the task of putting 100,000 electric vans into service in the following six and a half years.

In related news, Amazon started deploying a fleet of 300 Rivian-made EDVs in Germany earlier this week, which are also part of the deal with the American EV startup. The European-bound vans will deliver packages in the regions of Munich, Berlin, and Dusseldorf, and will join Amazon’s already established fleet of over 1,000 electric vans from other automakers.

Earlier this year, the zero-emissions delivery vehicle was updated with Rivian’s Enduro powertrain and an upgraded lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.