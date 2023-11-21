From drone operators to die-hard enthusiasts, market analysts, and even us automotive journalists, we've all been drip-feeding tiny nuggets of Cybertruck information to its fanbase ever since the first test mules showed up in California and Texas. Until its big delivery event next week, you can bet more details could keep popping up.

As for the latest update on the Cybertruck, X users report that at least two Tesla stores in California have it on display — at San Diego’s UTC mall, and a Tesla store in San Jose — and these are not prototypes with quality blemishes, they seem to be production models with no visible panel gaps (at least to this pair of eyes), akin to last week’s New York City showcase. But it's unclear if these are delivery units, or if Tesla is using them to attract customers during the holiday season.

That said, advertisement apparatus at these showrooms suggests that the electric truck will have 2,500 pounds of payload capacity and 11,000 pounds of towing ability. The latter matches with the specs leaked to The Fast Lane Truck by an alleged “insider.” Although, it’s unclear which battery-motor configuration these numbers would be associated with.

Most importantly, the Cybertruck seems to be better than the Ford F-150 Lightning on this front at least on paper. The Ford can carry a maximum of 2,235 pounds of payload and tow 10,000 pounds. It’s even better than the hulking GMC Hummer EV Pickup, which has a maximum trailer rating of 8,500 pounds, with 1,300 pounds of payload capacity. The Rivian R1T matches the Tesla’s towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, but its payload rating is lower at 1,764 pounds.

Truck Towing (lbs) Payload Tesla Cybertruck 11,000 2,500 Ford F-150 Lightning 10,000 2,235 Rivian R1T 11,000 1,764 GMC Hummer EV 8,500 1,300

The banner also mentions an "ultra-tough" sheet molding composite (SMC) bed. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, large structural SMC boxes save weight while maintaining cost parity with steel beds. SMC is also claimed to be more durable, save tooling and assembly costs, and boast excellent dent and corrosion resistance. With the Cybertruck's entire skin comprising steel, this could be Tesla's weight compensation measure. That said, SMC beds aren't new, both the Toyota Tacoma and Tundra get a fiber-reinforced bed.

That said, the arduous and delayed development process of the Cybertruck — full of bulletproof tests, attempts to achieve sub-10-micron build accuracy, off-road experiments, and the reinvention of manufacturing techniques — will finally culminate at next week’s delivery event when 10 units are said to be planned for customer delivery.