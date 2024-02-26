A Dodge Ram crashed into the rear of a Tesla Cybertruck. The Cybertruck had just minimal damage, but the Ram was destroyed.

News of this crash surfaced on Reddit, with the owner of the Cybertruck stating:

His truck got destroyed, good because it was his fault. Now I’ll probably wait 3 months for the part. Can’t wait for the estimate on this one but the app is giving me an error when I try to schedule service.

The Cybertruck had just 450 miles on its odometer. The owner noted that he didn't really feel the impact of the crash and said that both he and his passengers were unharmed, which isn't surprising given how little damage the Cybertruck seems to have sustained.

However, if you take a look at the Ram, the damage is extremely severe. The Ram driver was reportedly on his phone when the accident occurred.

And here's the post on Reddit:

It'll be interesting to see how long it takes and how much it costs to get the Cybertruck repaired. The owner says that when he tried to schedule service, the Tesla app returned an error message.

A takeaway from this crash is that the Cybertruck appears to lack a crumple zone in the rear. It took a hard impact yet the damage appears minor, at least on the outside. Most vehicles would show more apparent exterior damage as the impact gets absorbed and the vehicle deforms, much like the front end of the Ram in this incident.

