A Tesla Cybertruck crashed into some raised cement and it ripped the wheel right off the truck outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel.

That's basically all we know at this point in time. A friend of the Cybertruck owner asked Elon Musk (via X) if he could help out in getting a replacement Cybertruck but there hasn't been a response from Musk. The friend claims a valet driver did the damage, but InsideEVs has learned that the owner of the Cybertruck was responsible for the crash.

The damage to the truck looks quite severe. The front passenger wheel was ripped off by the impact with the raised cement wall/curb. There are no details explaining how or why this happened but it could be due to the truck's immense power or perhaps some misunderstanding on how to shift the truck into its various gears. Of course, this is all speculative right now.

It'll be interesting to see if this Cybertruck can be repaired or if it's a total loss. Also, how long will it take to get parts and be repaired if it can be?

In late February, a Dodge Ram ran into the rear of a Cybertruck. The Cybertruck suffered only minor damage but the Ram was destroyed. We are following that repair process too and hope to find out more about the cost and timeframe soon.

