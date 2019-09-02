Electric pickup trucks are a super hot segment these days with the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T, Atlis XT pickup Ford F-150 and now even a Fisker pickup leading the charge. Let's check out some news highlights this past week in the world of electric trucks.

It was a rather busy week in the world of electric trucks. InsideEVs posted on some new video on the Rivian R1T, as well as a lot of new renders of the Tesla truck. Additionally, a few other trucking highlights made the news. And who can forget the other week when we revealed everything we know about the Tesla truck and the Rivian R1T.

Let's check out some of this week's news highlights related to electric trucks.

The combo of Tesla and SpaceX is a match made in...on Mars.

Defining Rivian as the company that made the Tesla pickup truck before Tesla is a very clever way to put things. Even if neither Tesla nor Rivian will be very happy about it. After all, Tesla models have proven to be very popular despite being electric. As a Cox Automotive study presented, lots of people do not want simply an EV. They want a Tesla. Rivian still has to prove it has the same mojo. Or an even better one. TopSpeed has made you the favor of putting all info about the new EV maker in a video that will take you a little more than five minutes to watch.

Most upcoming vehicles attract speculative work by everyone from amateur artists to professional rendering experts. People are curious to know what the car or truck might look like, so these artists make their best attempt.

The upcoming Tesla Pickup Truck is all the rage, so we've seen an influx of renderings. While some seem quite close to what reality may bring, others appear to be way off.

We do know that the truck will be large, highly capable, and — according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk — look "pretty sci-fi." So, the renderings that look much like a Ram or F-150 are not likely on point. Musk also said the "Cyberpunk" truck will have a “Blade Runner-like” design.

The reveal of the Tesla pickup truck (possibly called the Model B) is just a few months away, but ahead of its debut, we present this new render of the Tesla truck via Omar Rosaria who shared the image on Facebook.

This latest render, though a bit less angular than the teaser released by Musk (see below), is probably quite close to what we'll see when Tesla reveals the truck. The traditional Tesla styling cues are mostly all in place and we rather enjoy the look of this truck.

Highlights from our "Everything We Know" coverage of the top two trucks

The only true unknown is its appearance.

The pieces of the Rivian R1T truck puzzle are mostly all in place now, so let's have a look at what's known.

Outside of perhaps the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla truck, the Rivian pickup is perhaps the most anticipated upcoming electric vehicle.

When it was revealed back at the LA Auto Show in late 2018, Rivian burst onto the scene with its R1T. From stealth to mainstream happened literally overnight. Since then, we've learn more and more in regards to this slick electric pickup truck, so hit up this link for the major details on the R1T.