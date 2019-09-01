Most upcoming vehicles attract speculative work by everyone from amateur artists to professional rendering experts. People are curious to know what the car or truck might look like, so these artists make their best attempt.

The upcoming Tesla Pickup Truck is all the rage, so we've seen an influx of renderings. While some seem quite close to what reality may bring, others appear to be way off.

We do know that the truck will be large, highly capable, and — according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk — look "pretty sci-fi." So, the renderings that look much like a Ram or F-150 are not likely on point. Musk also said the "Cyberpunk" truck will have a “Blade Runner-like” design.

“It’s got to have incredible functionally from a load carrying standpoint, look amazing – but it won’t look like a normal truck. It’s going to look pretty sci-fi. That means that it’s not going to be for everyone- like if somebody just wants to have a truck that looks like trucks have looked like for the last 20 to 40 years, it’s probably isn’t for them.”

All we really have to look at at this point is a mysterious teaser of what has been verified as the front of the Tesla Pickup Truck.

Weirdly, many of the rendering artists haven't included this significant teaser in their work. As you can see from the video sketch in the video above, the provided front end is present.

At any rate, what do you think? What's your favorite Tesla Pickup rendering? Which one do you think best represents reality? Let us know in the comment section below.

Video Description via Drivable Designs on YouTube: