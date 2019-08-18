In the next few years, Cadillac is going to introduce its first all-electric cars in the U.S. and rumors already hint at two models.

According to the Cadillac Society, sources familiar with the brands’ product strategy suggest that the first dedicated all-electric model will arrive on the market in 2022 calendar year.

This new model is expected to be based on the all-new BEV3 architecture (Battery Electric Vehicle 3 for the third generation) for a broad range of GM's electric cars.

The new GM platform will be suitable for electric cars:

various sizes and body types (including SUV/CUV)

all-wheel drive, front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive

both left-hand and right-hand drive

The other car in the pipeline is the all-electric version of the upcoming next-generation Cadillac Escalade, which might get a range of roughly 400 miles (644 km). In the case of the Escalade EV, it will be not a dedicated version.

The Escalade EV is expected after the launch of the conventional version in 2021, which means that 2022 is also very likely.

Source: cadillacsociety.com