June 2019 was one of the better months for passenger xEV (BEV/PHEV/HEV) battery deployment - mostly thanks to higher sales of BEVs and higher average battery capacity.

Adamas Intelligence reports 11.25 GWh was deployed globally at a growth rate of 114% year-over-year.

Growth could be even bigger, but xEV sales increased "just" 27% year-over-year as HEVs and PHEVs are not growing as fast as BEVs.

The average battery capacity per xEV increased by 55% year-over-year.

"This increase in capacity deployed is attributed to modest EV sales growth overall (27% over the same month the year prior) coupled with a boost in battery electric vehicle (“BEV”) sales relative to plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (“PHEV”) and hybrid electric vehicle (“HEV”) sales, translating to a 55% increase in the sales-weighted-average EV’s battery capacity over the same period."

The top battery manufacturers in June were:

Source: Adamas Intelligence