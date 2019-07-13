Moscow is going electric in a bold way. According to the latest news, the Russian capital intends to purchase 300 electric buses per year in 2019-2020.

The first 200 were ordered in Spring 2018 (100 from Kamaz and 100 from GAZ Group), followed by another 100 from Kamaz in April 2019 (together with 36 charging stations).

The volume is surprisingly high and above most of the cities in Western Europe. From 2021 on, Moscow would like to purchase only electric buses.

High demand enables local manufacturer Kamaz to leverage its EV competence. The company hinted at a partnership with Cummins past year and now is building a new plant for electric buses (with capacity for at least 500 per year), parts and a R&D center for electrification.

The expansion cost is estimated at €14 million ($15.8 million).

Kamaz demo ride:

