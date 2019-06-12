Some electric car stories can really lighten the mood and provide some humor and here is one of such stories from some right-hand-drive market (maybe Victoria, Australia).

As you can see, the two parked an internal combustion engine car at a DC fast charger (which was a bad idea to begin with) and started preparation to inflate the front tires! Can you imagine?

The driver grabbed the CCS Combo 2 plug and quickly figured out it's not going to work. Second try... with CHAdeMO plug didn't help either. Well, we've got a long way to go in regards to raising awareness it seems.

