According to the California Fuel Cell Partnership, the number of retail hydrogen fuel cell stations in California increased recently to 40.

The latest station was opened by Shell at 3510 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95864 and is available 24 hours a day. It's also "one of a few that has two fueling positions (aka two nozzles) at H70".

As the number of FCVs increased to 6,547 cars and 30 buses (as of May 1, 2019) there is now one retail station per 163 hydrogen cars. However, when we take a look at the map below, it turns out that most of the stations are clustered, which prevents easy long-distance travel even within a single state.

If the pace of progress will not accelerate, we will probably see noticeable market penetration of affordable long-range BEVs before FCVs will be able to have a base refueling network in its top market.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars

"Reflecting the ongoing evolution of hydrogen stations across California and the growing number of fuel cell electric cars (more than 6,500), the station is one of a few that has two fueling positions (aka two nozzles) at H70. With two nozzles at H70, two cars will be able to fuel simultaneously and increase the number of vehicles served in a shorter time. The Sacramento station joins the Citrus Heights and West Sacramento stations to support fuel cell electric car drivers in the area. To learn more about this and other stations in California, visit CaFCP’s station map at http://cafcp.org/stationmap. CaFCP also has a mobile-friendly website, Station Operational Status System (SOSS), that shows station availability and provides other station information (hours of operation, address, H2 station operator and developer, etc.): http://m.cafcp.org."

Map of hydrogen stations in California is available here (see also list here).

Source: California Fuel Cell Partnership via Green Car Congress