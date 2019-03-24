New Geely Emgrand GSe Launches With EV Range Of 249 Miles

17 M BY GASGOO

In China and on China’s testing scale, of course.

The Geely Emgrand GSe, a BEV crossover SUV currently operated by Geely New Energy, has four variants available for sale with after-subsidy prices ranging from RMB119,800 to RMB145,800. In March, the automaker is going to launch the new Emgrand GSe with a driving range increased by 13% to 400km, said Zheng Zhuang, general manager of Geely New Energy sales company.

Mr. Zheng also revealed that consumers who place orders before March 31 will continue to enjoy the NEV subsidy policy for 2018.

The NEDC-rate driving range of the existing Emgrand GSe is 353km, while the yet-to-be-sold new version will boast a range up to 400km, the same as that of the BYD Song EV500. The new Emgrand is expected to retain Jing-Jin Electric (JJE)’s second-generation permanent magnet synchronous generator that pumps out 120kW and 250 N·m of torque peak, enabling the vehicle to run at a top speed of 140km/h.

As to the exterior, the new and the outgoing versions may be much alike. At the front face, the closed-off grille is flanked by LED headlights and the charging port is located on the front fender. Inside the new Emgrand GSe, the wrap-around center console still exists. Besides, a full liquid crystal dashboard and an 8-inch liquid crystal display will be offered as standard configurators.

Source: Gasgoo