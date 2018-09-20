MotorWeek Drives 2019 BMW i8 Roadster and 2018 i3s

5 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

MotorWeek asks: Do the “i’s” have it?

MotorWeek begins by reminding us that BMW tends to do things differently. We couldn’t ask for a tandem review of two more different cars than the i8 and i3s. Sure, they’re both Bimmers, both electrified, and both incredibly unique. However, that’s just about where the comparisons end.

The 2019 BMW i8 Roadster is a plug-in hybrid sports car with a handful of miles (18) of all-electric range. It will set you back about $164,000. The 2018 BMW i3 is a quirky compact car that is really in a class of its own. It comes in an all-electric configuration, as well as a REx variant with a gas-powered range extender.

The new, sportier i3s has a 107-mile range, while the i3s REx will get you 97 electric miles and 180 miles of total EPA-rated range. Regardless of which “s” variant you choose, pricing is in the neighborhood of $50,000. However, keep in mind that all i3 vehicles purchased in the U.S. are eligible for the full $7,500 EV rebate, whereas the i8 qualifies for $5,669.

The new 2019 BMW i8 Roadster features a power-folding convertible top and seats two passengers. It can tackle a zero-to-60-mph sprint in just 4.1 seconds. MotorWeek is impressed with its handling and tire grip. While it performs well on the track, it’s a solid daily driver due to its graceful ride quality and easy-to-drive status.

The new 2018 BMW i3s (sport) features wider body enhancements, wider tires, more aggressive suspension tuning, and a more powerful motor than the standard i3. MotorWeek doesn’t have as much to share about the i3s, but says it’s fun to drive and can hit 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. It also offers plenty of stability and more range than the outgoing model.

