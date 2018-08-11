5 H BY MARK KANE

Mercedes-Benz EQC recently went through some rigorous testing

We are just weeks from the unveiling of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC, scheduled for September 4. The first electric SUV from Daimler has undergone a lot of extreme testing, as this video teaser shows.

The short teaser video shows the production version of the battery pack with an attached unit that seems to be power electronics (maybe charger and DC/DC similar to the Tesla Model 3).

“The EQC is being intensively tested and undergoes a demanding programme with around 500 individual tests. Prototypes and pre-production vehicles cover several million kilometres on four continents until their market launch. There are also special tests for the electric drive, the battery and the interaction of all drive components. In addition, the first Mercedes-Benz member of the technology and product brand EQ is checked on numerous test rigs. In doing so, the Mercedes-Benz engineers can build on the comprehensive knowledge gained from digital testing. “

The production version of the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQC will be unveiled to the world at the @me Convention in Stockholm, Sweden on September 4.

We assume that the general public premiere will take place at the upcoming Paris Motor Show this fall though.

In the U.S. we should see the EQC for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show, followed by at the NAIAS in Detroit.

The EQC is Mercedes-Benz’ first ground-up electric crossover and we suspect it will be a volume seller for the brand.

We don’t have official specifications, but we know the dual motor, all-wheel drive powertrain is capable to scooting from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 5 seconds, and that at least 250 miles (400 km) of range is expected.