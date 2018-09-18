Mercedes-Benz EQC Battery, Powertrain & Range Explained: Video

5 H BY MARK KANE

Here we present a more technical view of the Mercedes-Benz EQC

The Mercedes-Benz EQC was already unveiled, so we can now take a look at the specs and see what’s up with the first EQ model.

First of all, the EQC inherits from the GLC, so the German manufacturer was limited to a non-ground-up build. Regardless, Mercedes-Benz did all that was possible to adopt the skateboard design with two motors – one at each axle – and battery packs between the axles. The front trunk wasn’t able to emerge though.

Mercedes-Benz EQC went with two asynchronous (induction) motors. The total system output stands at 300 kW and 765 Nm of torque. The front motor is optimized for the best possible efficiency in the low to medium load range, while the rear one determines dynamism.

Acceleration for car that weights 2,425 kg is 5.1 seconds (0-100 km/h) or 4.9 seconds (0-60 mph). The top speed is limited to 112 mph (180 km/h).

Now, let’s check the battery. The battery is 80 kWh, which sounds decent, but somehow the range of around 200 miles (320 km) doesn’t. There are no official results, so perhaps we can have hope for more, but as the NEDC value is 280 miles (450 km), we think 222 miles EPA (up to 360 km) in the real world is possible.

The official press release contains an NEDC efficiency number of 22.2 kWh per 100 km (62 miles), which is quite high we think. The question now is why?

The battery is liquid cooled. The weight of the entire pack is around 650 kg, so 123 Wh/kg.

The battery consists of 384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells.

The weak point of the EQC, especially in Europe, is the on-board charger – single-phase 7.4 kW, which needs 11 hours for the full charge. There should be at least an 11 kW three-phase charger in Europe to make it suitable for the grid, but there is no word on such a charger being made available.

On the other hand, the DC fast charging at 110 kW – 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%) – sounds reasonable. There is no big splash here, but it does the job.

Whether or not the Mercedes-Benz EQC will outsell the Tesla Model X 75D/100D, Jaguar I-PACE or Audi e-tron (not unveiled yet) is in the hands of consumers, but for sure there will be plenty of choices in the high-end SUV segment.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs