Mercedes-Benz EQC Battery, Powertrain & Range Explained: Video
Here we present a more technical view of the Mercedes-Benz EQC
The Mercedes-Benz EQC was already unveiled, so we can now take a look at the specs and see what’s up with the first EQ model.
First of all, the EQC inherits from the GLC, so the German manufacturer was limited to a non-ground-up build. Regardless, Mercedes-Benz did all that was possible to adopt the skateboard design with two motors – one at each axle – and battery packs between the axles. The front trunk wasn’t able to emerge though.
Mercedes-Benz EQC went with two asynchronous (induction) motors. The total system output stands at 300 kW and 765 Nm of torque. The front motor is optimized for the best possible efficiency in the low to medium load range, while the rear one determines dynamism.
Acceleration for car that weights 2,425 kg is 5.1 seconds (0-100 km/h) or 4.9 seconds (0-60 mph). The top speed is limited to 112 mph (180 km/h).
Now, let’s check the battery. The battery is 80 kWh, which sounds decent, but somehow the range of around 200 miles (320 km) doesn’t. There are no official results, so perhaps we can have hope for more, but as the NEDC value is 280 miles (450 km), we think 222 miles EPA (up to 360 km) in the real world is possible.
The official press release contains an NEDC efficiency number of 22.2 kWh per 100 km (62 miles), which is quite high we think. The question now is why?
The battery is liquid cooled. The weight of the entire pack is around 650 kg, so 123 Wh/kg.
The battery consists of 384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells.
The weak point of the EQC, especially in Europe, is the on-board charger – single-phase 7.4 kW, which needs 11 hours for the full charge. There should be at least an 11 kW three-phase charger in Europe to make it suitable for the grid, but there is no word on such a charger being made available.
On the other hand, the DC fast charging at 110 kW – 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%) – sounds reasonable. There is no big splash here, but it does the job.
Whether or not the Mercedes-Benz EQC will outsell the Tesla Model X 75D/100D, Jaguar I-PACE or Audi e-tron (not unveiled yet) is in the hands of consumers, but for sure there will be plenty of choices in the high-end SUV segment.
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs
- dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive
- system output of 300 kW (402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)
- 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)
- top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)
- 80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)
- up to 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC
- DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)
- AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW
- towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)
29 Comments on "Mercedes-Benz EQC Battery, Powertrain & Range Explained: Video"
Almost ten years of “other companies” perfecting the layout of EVs and this is what a company like MB comes up with?
it s a compromise, they have to use their current manufacturing lines to control cost/risk (stick to GLC dimension).No doubt they will build dedicated lines for future EV if there is a demand.They are not in loss making business.
Fully agree, not every company can risk their existence for a new product. It’s a a reasonable and right step for MB. Of course this is not going to have people jump up and down. However if every OEM does this we have a different world tomorrow.
Everyone keeps saying that Tesla will not survive the onslaught from the traditional manufacturers with their decades of manufacturing knowledge and massive R&D budgets but yet here we stand with these legacy companies just still making mediocre compliance cars that hardly compete with a 2012 Model S. It’s almost 2019 and there STILL is no real competitor for Tesla.
I don’t think Tesla will be beat by any one manufacture anytime soon. But as each of these manufactures start producing competent EV’s Tesla will no longer have the market to themselves. Many people only buy Mercedes, BMW’s, Jags, etc… If they wanted an EV with equal performance they basically had to buy Tesla.
“Everyone” keeps saying Tesla is going to crush the traditional manufacturers and make many of them bancrupt. “Everyone” is just a bunch of fanboys/haters.
In the real world it’s usually something in between. The market is big enough for Tesla to flourish and the traditional manufacturers to keep pumping out cars (EV/PHEV/ICE) for decades to come.
I think, this Benz is a bit dissapointing, technically speaking.
Agree with the comments here, this is not super exciting innovation. But maybe this is actually good that it is just a car. Look at the BMW i3 which was really a long shot design wise and build from carbon elements. In the end it cost BMW a lot of capital and was not a super hit with buyers. The Model 3 is also just a quite boring Sedan with a battery, but a good car to own. If MB can move 30% of their SUV buyers to EVs, this would be fantastic for a start
They even increased the i3 production volume so clearly they are selling more of them than planned.
The actual sales numbers say otherwise.
MB doesn’t care if they move buyers from the current ICE products to EV’s. What they care about is they don’t lose buyers to another manufactures EV’s.
Definitely not setting a new standard on any metric. Looks like for now Tesla is the Mercedes of EVs.
Look at the Model X. It should outsell the S manifold considering the SUV craze, but Tesla decided on useless falcon doors and a cross between minibus and SUV.
Sometimes a bit of the old winning formula is not so bad. Wouldn’t be surprised if Model X sales will suffer (and Tesla keeps growing with S and 3)
Guess MB does set the standard for not fitting falcon doors on long range electric SUVs. Oh wait, Audi and Jaguar beat it to it. Oh well, at least owners have plenty of time to revel in not having falcon doors when they are trying to get their cars charged at 50KW infrastructure.
Someone needs to put a sign up in every office at Tesla that says: “New isn’t better, different isn’t better, only BETTER is better.”
Tesla will mature as a company and get beyond this self-indulgent engineering/design stage. But I wish they’d do it sooner.
It will probably never hit the shores of NA.
So I guess we can charge three of these at once on a 350 kW charger?
What’s up with the gigantic motor in the front? Ever seen a Model X, MB? Ever seen their frunk?
For a BEV coming out in 2019, these specs are terrible for a top end competitor.
The specific energy at the pack level is worse than a 2012 Model S 85 kWh pack which was around 150 Wh/kg (81 kWh/544 kg). A Model 3 LR’s 80.5 kWh pack has a specific energy around 175 Wh/kg once the extra stuff is removed from the penthouse. This EQC’s pack is around 123 Wh/kg which is far, far worse. We can see this in the resulting efficiency.
The DCFC rate on a kW basis is ok, not better than a Model 3 LR’s pack. But combined with very poor efficiency, the mph charging is very bad.
And just like the I-Pace, Mercedes skimped on the AC charging. These vehicles should target 8-9 hours to charge from empty to full so that it is possible to pull into a hotel late at night and charge to full by the morning.
Exactly. A new to market premium EV should not even consider being under 300 miles of range.
You’re speaking like a plughead (which we all are on this site), not a member of the intended audience for this vehicle. Those people don’t care a bit about the techie details, even though you and I and others here immerse ourselves in them.
As EVs continue to go mainstream, the customer set will increasingly care more about style, being able to buy a familiar brand from a dealer they’ve bought several cars from over the years, etc. We won’t like a lot of the decisions these newcomers make; heck, I hate a lot of the ICE decisions they make now. But it’s an inevitable price we enthusiasts will have to pay to get where we want to be in terms of broad EV adoption.
Very well said, Lou!
Why is this article still using the 200 mile range figure out of interest? MB USA have already said it was sent out in error and is incorrect.
“(Mercedes-Benz USA initially sent out press materials that said the EQC’s estimated range was both “around” and “up to” 200 miles. A representative for the company told The Verge after publish: “Our colleagues in Stuttgart have advised us that the preliminary estimated range figure for the EQC of 200 miles for the U.S. is incorrect.”)”
https://www.theverge.com/2018/9/4/17818836/mercedes-benz-eqc-suv-ev-specs-photos
Another article on the way ASAP
Problem is that these new folks who don’t care about details like speed of recharge and avail of particular types of charger will matter the first time the low info ev buyer tries to make a long trip. Then they will whine to all their low info friends and give the market a black eye… We need to be very harsh on manufacturers who promise the world and then deliver mediocrity. That is what MBs first EV was and this one is still far behind the vanguard. YAWN.
What is the useable capacity of the battery?
Daimler said that 80 kWh was the useable amount, not the nominal amount.