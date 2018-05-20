Kia Niro EV Pricing Announced For Norway
…but only 2,000 are to be delivered to Norway in 2019?
Kia announced in Norway that the upcoming e-Niro will start at 377,400 NOK (€39,590 / $44,940), which is not as affordable as one would’ve hoped.
Bjørn Nyland noted that the price difference to the Hyundai Kona Electric is about 12.5% higher and because both models are equipped with the same 64 kWh battery, all the difference needs to be assigned to the bigger size/roominess of the e-Niro and maybe some different standard equipment.
There is not much competition in the long-range segment, especially in the non-premium part of the market, which makes Kia’s pricing totally reasonable.
Apparently, Kia will be able to deliver only around 2,000 e-Niro to Norway in 2019, despite it being one of the prioritized markets (Norway, Netherlands, France and Sweden).
Kia e-Niro spec (64 kWh battery version):
- 64 kWh battery – 301 miles (485 km) of WLTP range
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds
- 150 kW (204 hp) and 395 Nm of torque
- fast charging at 100 kW: 0-80% in 54 minutes (0-50% in 30 minutes)
- fast charging at 50 kW: 0-80% in 75 minutes
- normal charging (on-board AC 7.2 kW) 0-100% in 9.5 hours (20 hours at 3.6 kW)
Kia e-Niro spec (39.2 kWh battery version):
- 39.2 kWh battery – 194 miles (312 km) of WLTP range
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.8 seconds
- 100 kW (136 hp) and 395 Nm of torque
This is disappointing, both in the limited availability, as we won’t be seeing the Niro EV in Canada any time soon, and because that’s a pretty big price jump. Maybe Kia is betting on Norwegian demand and limited competition, hoping that Norwegian buyers will just suck up the price premium. That price jump compared to a Nissan Leaf would put the Niro EV well over $50K in Canada.
I don’t see how there’s such a premium compared to a Kona either. yes the Niro is bigger, but it has the same motor, battery, same number of parts. bigger just means a bit more metal, plastic and glass. same number of steps when manufacturing, so the price premium should be a few hundred Euros at most.
Start at $49K USD for 64kWh battery? Then what’s the price for 39kWh battery? Considering it has less power than SparkEV, it’s pretty lousy.