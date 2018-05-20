Kia Niro EV Pricing Announced For Norway

57 M BY MARK KANE

…but only 2,000 are to be delivered to Norway in 2019?

Kia announced in Norway that the upcoming e-Niro will start at 377,400 NOK (€39,590 / $44,940), which is not as affordable as one would’ve hoped.

Bjørn Nyland noted that the price difference to the Hyundai Kona Electric is about 12.5% higher and because both models are equipped with the same 64 kWh battery, all the difference needs to be assigned to the bigger size/roominess of the e-Niro and maybe some different standard equipment.

There is not much competition in the long-range segment, especially in the non-premium part of the market, which makes Kia’s pricing totally reasonable.

Apparently, Kia will be able to deliver only around 2,000 e-Niro to Norway in 2019, despite it being one of the prioritized markets (Norway, Netherlands, France and Sweden).

Kia e-Niro spec (64 kWh battery version):

64 kWh battery – 301 miles (485 km) of WLTP range

battery – of WLTP range 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds

150 kW (204 hp) and 395 Nm of torque

(204 hp) and 395 Nm of torque fast charging at 100 kW: 0-80% in 54 minutes (0-50% in 30 minutes)

fast charging at 50 kW: 0-80% in 75 minutes

normal charging (on-board AC 7.2 kW) 0-100% in 9.5 hours (20 hours at 3.6 kW)

Kia e-Niro spec (39.2 kWh battery version):