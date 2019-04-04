2020 Karma Revero PHEV Picks Up New BMW Engine

18 M BY ZAC ESTRADA

Karma is trying to keep the Revero going with a new heart.

California-based Karma announced Thursday an updated 2020 Revero plug-in range-extender would be the recipient of a BMW three-cylinder turbocharged engine that acts as a generator companion to its new twin electric motor drive system. The engine’s specifications were not detailed by Karma, but since the B38 is the only inline-three the German automaker produces, it has to be that.

Americans will be most familiar with it in Minis since 2014, where it produces 134 horsepower, but it also finds a home in the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid supercar where it gets a healthy bump to 228 horsepower. That’s likely to be the version Karma gets, considering it supplants the 260-horsepower General Motors turbo four that originally powered the Pontiac Solstice.

That detail reveals the Karma’s true age. Despite the Revero being unveiled in 2016, the car has its roots in the Fisker Karma that debuted at the 2008 North American Auto Show. The engine upgrade shaves nearly a second off of the Revero’s 0-60 mph time, according to Karma, to 4.5 seconds. The rear-driven Revero also gets a new lithium-ion battery. Styling revisions are likely also part of the program considering new images released with Thursday’s release and a teaser released last month by the company.

The revised Revero will be shown this month at the Shanghai Auto Show before it goes on sale later this year. It will be one of three product announcements Karma says will show its long-term vision.

Press Release: