Jay Leno Drives Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

The proper Mercedes-Benz that happens to be electric

One of the pre-production prototypes of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC was featured in one of the latest episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage.

As usual, after talking with the manufacturer representative – Powertrain Testing Engineer, Bastian Schult – and presentation of the car, Jay Leno went for an exclusive first test drive

Mercedes-Benz says that its sporty electric SUV will be introduced later this year (production will start in mid-2019). Prices arr to be announced this Spring.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs