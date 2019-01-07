Jay Leno Drives Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV: Video
The proper Mercedes-Benz that happens to be electric
One of the pre-production prototypes of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC was featured in one of the latest episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage.
As usual, after talking with the manufacturer representative – Powertrain Testing Engineer, Bastian Schult – and presentation of the car, Jay Leno went for an exclusive first test drive
Mercedes-Benz says that its sporty electric SUV will be introduced later this year (production will start in mid-2019). Prices arr to be announced this Spring.
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs
- dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive
- system output of 300 kW (402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)
- 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)
- top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)
- 80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)
- more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC
- DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)
- AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW
- towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Jay Leno Drives Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV: Video"
This guy talks like Mercedes takes the tech and perfects it. But in reality, its a tall, heavy, large gas Mercedes with power electronics stuffed into gaps where the gas tank and ICE components go.
It has to have a huge grille to pacify tradition and gee, once Mercedes gets to building electric cars, “LOOK OUT! , they’re gonna do it right!”,
I like Jay Leno. I love Duesenbergs and SSKs and all the classics. Jay is an older guy who like many, cannot see the EV forest but for all the ICE trees. The EQC goes less distance than a Chevy Bolt, pushes more air than a Tesla Semi and is less efficient in passenger and stowage capacity than any Tesla while costing a king’s ransom and looking like a tall station wagon (check out the long hood you could land an A380 on!) from 2010!
Been saying this for years now – The Germans are losin’ it. Maybe Volkswagen will get it right.
I haven’t watched it yet, but Jay has always seemed to like EVs in the past and his opinion certainly improved with the Model S. Watch his test drive of the Model S or Model 3 (and new roadster) but save the best for last, the 1909 Baker.
As for Mercedes, removing the ICE and grafting all the electrical bits onto an existing platform is sort of like removing a horse and bolting an engine onto a wagon.
“I like Jay Leno. I love Duesenbergs and SSKs and all the classics. Jay is an older guy who like many, cannot see the EV forest but for all the ICE trees.”
Uh….you may want to revise this statement, Cut Jay and he bleeds electricity. He collects classic ICE cars, but he drives electric every day, going back to his original 2011 Chevy Volt. On this video, he “play dumb” as an experienced TV host would do to make his guest, the young Daimler EV engineer, feel smart explaining basic EV things to the audience, but if you listen closely to Jay, you realize he knows EVs inside out and has fully embraced them.
https://wheels.blogs.nytimes.com/2011/11/15/after-11000-miles-jay-leno-closes-in-on-year-without-refueling-his-chevy-volt/
One of his more recent treks through the “EV forest” was with a little-known EV designer in an electric golf cart:
https://evannex.com/blogs/news/what-does-jay-leno-really-think-about-tesla
Not bad for an “older guy”.
This is not a converted car. This is a purpose built EV. However, it was designed to be built on a ICE production line. This is the reason why it is all split up into those modules.
Bastian Schult, the Mercedes electric powertrain expert keeps comparing the EQ to, “the series production cars”, describing such details as how the modular E drive just plugs right into the engine bay so it can go down the assembly line with them, etc..
If that isn’t enough to convince you just how niche and compliance these German efforts are, nothing will.
Meh… I see nothing innovative about this EV at all. Maybe a little credit for 110kw charging and the spring flaps on the CCS charging port caps.