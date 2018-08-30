  1. Home
Jaguar Dealer Shocked By Volume Of Model 3s Dropped Off At Tesla Store

Bonus Tesla MP3 time attack included

This past weekend was an extraordinary one at Tesla stores. As the upstart automaker hustles to deliver as many cars as possible before the end of the month (and the quarter), parking lots of many its shops have been whirlwinds of activity. If you were working at a dealership next to a Tesla location, the inflows (and outflows) of vehicles might have made your own business seem underwhelming. At least, that appears to have been the case for one particular Jaguar dealership.

A Twitter user going by the name of “TheTeslaGuy,” who spent at least part of his weekend volunteering to help explain the car to new owners at his local store in Littleton, Colorado, claims to have overheard the reactions of staff at the British brand’s dealership next door in response to all the hubbub. Apparently, they had just moved into what had previously been a Honda dealership. We’ve embedded his tweets below, but basically, the employees were dumbfounded at the number of trucks arriving to drop off fresh batches comprised mostly of the Model 3.

Asking where the all the cars were going to be stored, they were told, presumably by Tesla staff, that, “They aren’t staying.” (Burn!) The response, reportedly, created some sad faces among the Jag staff.

Hopefully, these same guys will be cheered up once that brand’s I-Pace starts showing up. While not expected to move the numbers that the Model 3 is doing at the moment, at least they’ll be involved in the electric revolution in a meaningful way.

As we mentioned, we’ve included the tweet with the anecdote below, but as a bonus, we’re throwing in another tweet from TheTeslaGuy showing his latest time attack of a course set up at the Pikes Peak road course track. Enjoy.

— TheTeslaGuy (@GuyTesla) September 23, 2018

Source: Twitter

10 Comments on "Jaguar Dealer Shocked By Volume Of Model 3s Dropped Off At Tesla Store"

William

At least they asked the question!

Hopefully the Littleton Jag staff can keep a stiff upper lip,

that is until the I-Pace finally starts to trickle in.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Get Real

Build it, and they will come despite the shills, shorters, and haters!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
William

Hopefully the staff at the Littleton Jag dealer were only “shaken, not stirred”! 😎

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Nelson

I’m guessing third quarter Model 3 U.S. sales will be greater than 3 times that of second quarter Model 3 U.S. sales.
2nd quarter Model 3 U.S. sales = 15,652
3rd quarter Model 3 U.S. sales > (15,652 * 3) = 46,956

NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
dathomir

I’m thinking it might be 50k, if not more for 3rd QTR!!

55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
TkO

Give the Jag guys a test ride. 🙂

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ModernMarvelFan

You only need to store it if it isn’t selling like hot cakes.

Seriously? they didn’t this or couldn’t see this coming when there are hundreds of thousands of people waiting in lines just to reserve one?

They are really out of “touch” here if they didn’t expect this.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Damn, you beat me to it.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
garrity

The media is really good about reporting how people are just dropping off the reservation list in droves, and even the Tesla CEO says they are going bankwupt.

40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
REXisKing

Business Insider and CNBS totally ignoring any good news about Tesla.
Wired and Yahoo Finance and Reuters reporting Tesla Safety results and the massive delivery event.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
51 seconds ago